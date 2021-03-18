Left Menu

The Rise Fund to invest USD 200 mn in Airtel Africa's mobile money business

Airtel Africa on Thursday announced the signing of an agreement under which The Rise Fund, a global impact investing platform of TPG, will invest 200 million dollars in Airtel Mobile Commerce BV (AMC BV) which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Airtel Africa Plc.

ANI | Lagos | Updated: 18-03-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 16:52 IST
The Rise Fund to invest USD 200 mn in Airtel Africa's mobile money business
The pact will close in two stages -- 150 million dollars at first close and 50 million dollars at the second. Image Credit: ANI

Airtel Africa on Thursday announced the signing of an agreement under which The Rise Fund, a global impact investing platform of TPG, will invest 200 million dollars in Airtel Mobile Commerce BV (AMC BV) which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Airtel Africa Plc. The agreement will close in two stages -- 150 million dollars will be invested at the first close in the upcoming quarter and 50 million dollars will be invested at second close upon further transfers.

"In line with our vision of enhancing financial inclusion, Airtel Africa offers a unique digital mobile financial services platform under the Airtel Money brand. In most of our markets there is limited access to traditional financial institutions and little banking infrastructure with less than half of the population having a bank account across sub-Saharan Africa," said Raghunath Mandava, CEO of Airtel Africa. "Our markets, therefore, afford substantial market potential for mobile money services to meet the needs of tens of millions of customers in Africa who have little or no access to banking and financial services, and this demand is driving growth," he added.

The transaction values Airtel Africa's mobile money business at 2.65 billion dollars on a cash and debt-free basis. The Rise Fund will hold a minority stake in AMC BV upon completion of the transaction with Airtel Africa continuing to hold the remaining majority stake. "With this investment in Airtel Africa's mobile money operations, we are excited to expand The Rise Fund's global fintech portfolio and continue to deepen our focus on improving financial inclusion in Africa and around the world," said Yemi Lalude, partner at TPG who leads Africa investing for The Rise Fund.

AMC BV is currently the holding company for several of Airtel Africa's mobile money operations and is now intended to own and operate mobile money businesses across all of Airtel Africa's 14 operating countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana govt presents tax-free budget for 2021-22, proposes over Rs 2.30 lakh crore expenditure

The Telangana government on Thursday presented a tax-free Budget for 2021-22, proposing a total expenditure of Rs 2,30,825.96 crore with major allocations made for panchayat raj and rural development, agriculture, irrigation, social securit...

Spain passes euthanasia law despite conservative opposition

Lawmakers voted on Thursday to make Spain the seventh country in the world and the fourth in Europe to allow physician-assisted suicide and euthanasia for long-suffering patients of incurable diseases and people with unbearable permanent co...

UK Serious Fraud Office closes KBR investigation

Britains Serious Fraud Office SFO on Thursday said it had closed its four-year criminal investigation into the UK subsidiaries of KBR Inc, a U.S.-listed engineering, procurement and construction company. The evidence in this case did not me...

EMERGING MARKETS-Turkey's lira jumps 2% after hefty rate hike; EM stocks cheer dovish Fed

The Turkish lira looked set for its strongest session in four months on Thursday after the central bank delivered a bumper interest rate hike aimed at taming inflation, while emerging market stocks made handsome gains after the U.S. Federal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021