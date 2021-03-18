Dalmia Bharat Sugar forays into B2C segment; launches packaged sugar

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries (DBSIL) on Thursday said it has forayed into business-to-consumer segment and announced the launch of its packaged sugar under the brand name Dalmia Utsav.

''We are extremely excited at the launch of 'Dalmia Utsav'...We aim to provide high-quality sugar to consumers by using a world-class and eco-friendly production process,'' DBSIL Whole Time Director BB Mehta said in a statement.

In the initial phase of the transition to B2C (business-to-consumer) segment, the company said, it plans to launch 'sulphur-free white crystal sugar and natural brown sugar' in branded packets and sachets in 12 states and Union territories.

These include Delhi/NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Bihar and West Bengal.

The products will be available on top e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Big Basket and Flipkart, and in offline stores as well.

Going forward, the company plans to have a pan-India presence and introduce new sugar variants such as icing sugar along with other core FMCG products.

According to the company, the production of 'sulphur-free white crystal sugar and natural brown sugar' is being done at its Nigohi unit in Uttar Pradesh.

The company plans to produce and dispatch the projected quantity of about 250-300 tonne of sugar by March-end.

To support production, DBSIL said the unit has undergone a few up-gradations such as setting up of latest Ion exchange facility for better quality/ sulphur-free sugar grain. The company has also commissioned a state-of-the-art integrated production line for branded/specialised sugar.

This transition will accelerate the company's evolution from commodity to brand space, transforming the DNA of the business that would in turn enhance value for all the stakeholders, it added.

