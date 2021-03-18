Atotech Inaugurates its R&D and TechCenter in India

Left Menu

Gurugram, Haryana, India NewsVoir Today Atotech NYSE ATC, a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions, formally celebrated the inauguration of the Atotech Development Center ADC in Manesar, India. Atotech NYSE ATC is a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions.

Gurugram, Haryana, India (NewsVoir) Today Atotech (NYSE: ATC), a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions, formally celebrated the inauguration of the Atotech Development Center (“ADC”) in Manesar, India. Although the facility has been fully operational since late 2020, the pandemic delayed the official inauguration of the ADC. Geoff Wild, CEO Atotech said, “The opening of the ADC was an important milestone for our Company. It now serves as a critical component in strengthening our global R&D organization and will also drive the company’s overall innovation, growth and success. We are also very pleased that our ADC employees are enjoying working at this facility, which was completed with their safety, comfort, and well-being in mind.” The ADC is a world-class R&D facility and the largest TechCenter of its kind in India, encompassing 20,000 square meters of floor space, containing 17 fully automated plating lines and 39 high-end laboratories outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment. The ADC serves as a global hub for Atotech’s development, testing and qualification of some of the most innovative and sustainable products in the surface finishing industry. Atotech’s customers from around the world will benefit from this investment through faster product cycle times and a dedicated focus on delivering and supporting some of the most comprehensive surface finishing solutions in the industry. The Atotech team celebrated the opening in a safe manner by taking all the necessary steps to follow COVID-19 precautionary measures for the event. Atotech (NYSE: ATC) is a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions. Atotech delivers chemistry, equipment, software, and services for innovative technology applications through an integrated systems-and-solutions approach. Atotech solutions are used in a wide variety of end-markets, including smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as in numerous industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances. Atotech, headquartered in Berlin, Germany, is a team of 4,000 experts in over 40 countries generating annual revenues of $1.2 billion (2020). Atotech has manufacturing operations across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. With its well-established innovative strength and industry-leading global TechCenter network, Atotech delivers pioneering solutions combined with unparalleled on-site support for over 9,000 customers worldwide. For more information about Atotech, please visit us at atotech.com. Image: MD, Atotech Naveen Goudar inaugurates Atotech Development Center in Manesar PWR PWR

