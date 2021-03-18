Two killed, 143 thatched houses burnt to ashes in Arunachal village

Two persons, including a five-year-old girl, were burnt to death and 143 thatched houses were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a village in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district on Thursday, an official said.

The incident took place at around 12.45 pm at Longliang village, and no fire tender could be pressed into service due to the remote location of the hamlet, Tirap deputy commissioner Taro Mike said.

Advertisement

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained yet, he said, adding that efforts are on to douse the blaze.

''An elderly person, who was bedridden, and a girl were charred to death. The deceased have not been identified,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)