Left Menu

Sterling shrugs off vaccine concerns, rises versus euro ahead of BoE meeting

Sterling rose to a 13-month high against the euro on Thursday, shrugging off COVID-19 vaccine concerns ahead of a Bank of England meeting which is expected to leave interest rates unchanged and maintain the central bank's bond-buying program. The pound was 0.45% higher versus the euro at 85.33 pence at 1100 GMT, after falling to its lowest level since March 5 on Tuesday as a number of European Union countries suspended their rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine over safety concerns.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-03-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 17:16 IST
Sterling shrugs off vaccine concerns, rises versus euro ahead of BoE meeting
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling rose to a 13-month high against the euro on Thursday, shrugging off COVID-19 vaccine concerns ahead of a Bank of England meeting which is expected to leave interest rates unchanged and maintain the central bank's bond-buying program.

The pound was 0.45% higher versus the euro at 85.33 pence at 1100 GMT, after falling to its lowest level since March 5 on Tuesday as several European Union countries suspended their rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine over safety concerns. The European Medicines Agency has since reiterated its view that there is no evidence to suggest the vaccine is unsafe.

Jeremy Stretch, Head of G10 FX Strategy at CIBC Capital Markets said sterling has also "shrugged off any UK vaccine rollout concerns", after the health service warned on Wednesday of a big reduction in available vaccines from March 29. Britain's swift vaccine roll-out and declining numbers of COVID-19 infections have been one of the key drivers supporting sterling this year.

Analysts expect the BoE to keep its crisis-fighting stimulus program broadly unchanged at its latest policy meeting at 1200 GMT, but to underline an improving outlook. Sterling was 0.1% higher against the dollar at $1.3985, after touching a week high of $1.4001.

A rise in bond yields in early London trade helped the dollar strengthen after the Federal Reserve said it expected U.S. economic growth and inflation to pick up during recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic this year, and repeated its pledge to keep its target interest rate near zero. British government bond yields rose to a one-year high after ten-year Treasury yields hit their highest levels in 13-months above 1.70%.

Dwindling expectations that the BoE will push interest rates below zero, as well as the Brexit trade deal with the EU, agreed in December, have also supported the pound this year, which rose above $1.42 on Feb. 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

226 terrorists killed in J-K since 2020; stone-pelting incidents reduced drastically: CRPF

The Central Reserve Police Force CRPF on Thursday said 226 terrorists were killed during operations in Jammu and Kashmir since 2020, while 296 were apprehended.CRPF Director General DG Kuldiep Singh said stone-pelting incidents in the Kashm...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rise

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, but the labor market is regaining its footing as an acceleration in the pace of vaccinations leads to more businesses reopening.Initial claims ...

Telangana govt presents tax-free budget for 2021-22, proposes over Rs 2.30 lakh crore expenditure

The Telangana government on Thursday presented a tax-free Budget for 2021-22, proposing a total expenditure of Rs 2,30,825.96 crore with major allocations made for panchayat raj and rural development, agriculture, irrigation, social securit...

Spain passes euthanasia law despite conservative opposition

Lawmakers voted on Thursday to make Spain the seventh country in the world and the fourth in Europe to allow physician-assisted suicide and euthanasia for long-suffering patients of incurable diseases and people with unbearable permanent co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021