Google to invest over $7 bln in U.S. offices, data centers this year
The latest investment includes expansion plans for data centers in Nebraska, South Carolina, and Texas, the company said on Thursday. Google is also spending $1 billion in its home state of California.Reuters | Sacramento | Updated: 18-03-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 17:21 IST
Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday it plans to invest over $7 billion in offices and data centers across the United States as it takes on a surge in internet traffic after pandemic restrictions drove more users and advertisers online.
The company's investment-related to U.S. offices and data centers was over $10 billion last year and more than $13 billion in 2019. The latest investment includes expansion plans for data centers in Nebraska, South Carolina, and Texas, the company said on Thursday.
Google is also spending $1 billion in its home state of California. The move comes at a time when many companies are exiting Silicon Valley after the pandemic triggered a broader shift to remote work, making companies reconsider the state's higher operational costs and hefty taxes. The investments would create at least 10,000 new full-time Google jobs, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said. (https://bit.ly/2ODjJZU)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
