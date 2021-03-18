Left Menu

ILZDA seeks measures to ensure proper recycling of lead batteries

18-03-2021
To ensure proper recycling of lead batteries, India Lead Zinc Development Association (ILZDA) has pitched for various measures, including encouraging battery makers and entrepreneurs to invest in eco-friendly recycling facilities.

According to the association, India is one of the largest consumers of lead acid batteries and unsafe disposal of used lead batteries is a major impediment for the industry and the environment.

In a statement on Thursday, it said that to ensure recycling results in zero harm, there should be various sops, including registration of all battery dealers.

Besides, best registered recyclers as well as the best lead battery manufacturers with maximum collection should be recognised. Battery manufacturers and entrepreneurs should be encouraged to invest in eco-friendly recycling facilities by offering tax rebates and incentives, the association said.

''About 85 per cent of the total Lead consumed in India is used for manufacturing lead batteries. An estimated 25 per cent of the total Lead used comes from unregistered recyclers, who harm the environment immensely due to unsafe practices,'' ILZDA Executive Director L Pugazhenthy said.

ILZDA is a non-profit group.

