Africa Oil & Power partners with AFROCOM to drive Africa-Russia cooperation

Africa Oil & Power (AOP) is honoured to announce its partnership with AFROCOM - Coordination Committee for Economic Cooperation with Africa – the Russian private investment promotion platform in charge of driving greater Africa-Russia cooperation. AOP is the African continent's leading investment platform for the energy sector, dedicated to bringing investment to all segments of the energy value chain in Africa.

The partnership aims to expand the presence of Russian enterprises on the continent, facilitating collaboration with partners, vendors, clients and governments.

"AFROCOM has a renewed mandate to promote Russian-African economic cooperation and partnership and we have found in Africa Oil & Power the perfect ally to engage with the continent's energy sector, which is in itself a fundamental part of Africa's road to prosperity," stated Igor Morozov, AFROCOM Chairman and Senator of the Russian Federation.

This is Africa Oil & Power's first partnership with Russia and it is central to the company's strategy to partner with government, associations and media – in Africa and beyond – to tell the story of the African energy industry to a global audience. "I'm delighted to announce this agreement to support AFROCOM. The energy market landscape in Africa offers huge opportunities for investment and the sector in Sub-Saharan Africa is set to rebound rapidly. Together we will be able to encourage the activity of Russian entrepreneurs, adding value to the upstream, midstream and the entire value chain throughout Africa," stated Renée Montez-Avinir, Managing Director of AOP.

A delegation of Russian investors from AFROCOM will attend AOP's 2021 events, starting with the South Sudan Oil & Power 2021 event that will take place on June 29-30 in Juba. In South Sudan, Senegal, South Africa, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Mozambique, DRC and other markets throughout Africa, AOP and AFROCOM will work for hand in hand to facilitate growth and investment in African energy.

(With Inputs from APO)