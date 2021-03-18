Amazon India Advocates Collective Action to Reduce Packaging Waste With PledgeToReuse Campaign

Launched ahead of Global Recycling Day, this campaign encourages customers to reuse their boxes in creative ways Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Ahead of Global Recycling Day, Amazon India launched a customer-focused campaign on 3rd March, inviting customers to take a pledge to reduce packaging waste by reusing packaging boxes. Through the #PledgeToReuse campaign, the company also called for collective action by encouraging customers to take the pledge to adopt sustainable practices into everyday life, and share their creative DIY ideas to reuse boxes with the hashtag PledgeToReuse on their social media.

This campaign urged customers to explore the multipurpose benefits of an Amazon delivery box by repurposing it in creative ways, rather than discarding it as waste. The campaign was launched on Amazon India's social media channels and drove high levels of engagement from customers across the country. Amazon India received an encouraging response from thousands of customers who took the pledge, and hundreds of customers shared their creative renditions of the reused boxes as well. While some customers created everyday storage items from the boxes, there were also ideas to create toys for children, organizers, and spaces for pets.

Advertisement

Speaking about the campaign, Prakash Kumar Dutta, Vice President, Fulfilment Centre & Supply Chain Operations, Amazon India, said, "Our customers are becoming increasingly environmentally conscious and the response we have received from the #PledgeToReuse campaign is a testament to this. Sustainability is a top priority at Amazon India and we continue to minimize the environmental impact of our operations with several innovations. We continue to move towards sustainable practices and firmly believe that this is not only good for the planet but also positively impacts our customers and the business." The campaign also builds on Amazon India's continued efforts to reduce packaging waste across its operations network. In June 2020, Amazon India announced that it had achieved a significant milestone in its efforts towards sustainability by eliminating all single-use plastic packaging originating from its 60+ fulfillment centers in India. In September 2019, the company had pledged to meet this goal in an accelerated timeframe by June 2020, to build an environmentally sustainable supply chain. In the same month, the company announced that it had expanded its India-first initiative, Packaging-Free Shipping (PFS) to over 100 cities, and now more than 40% of Amazon customer orders shipped from Amazon India's Fulfilment centers are either packaging-free or have significantly reduced packaging. The company has also been collecting and recycling plastic waste equivalent to its usage at a national level from September 2019 and has identified collection agencies to help collect equivalent 100% plastic waste generated from usage across the Amazon fulfillment network. At Amazon India, all packaging boxes are packaging made of 100% recycled content and is fully recyclable.

About Amazon.in The Amazon. in the marketplace is operated by Amazon Seller Services Private Ltd, an affiliate of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon. seeks to build the most customer-centric online destination for customers to find and discover virtually anything they want to buy online by giving them more of what they want – vast selection, low prices, fast and reliable delivery, and a trusted and convenient experience; and provide sellers with a world-class e-commerce marketplace.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)