Left Menu

Illiquid stock options segment: 4 entities settle cases with Sebi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 17:35 IST
Illiquid stock options segment: 4 entities settle cases with Sebi

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday disposed of adjudication proceedings against four entities after they settled cases related to alleged fraudulent trading activities in the illiquid stock options segment of the BSE on payment of Rs 90 lakh towards settlement charges.

Those who have settled the cases are Umang Mahendra Shah, Ushma Sheth, TLB Trading Ventures and Tradebulls Securities Pvt Ltd, according to four separate settlement orders passed by Sebi.

In its order, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said it observed large scale reversal of trades in the stock options segment of BSE leading to creation of artificial volume.

Pursuant to the same, the regulator initiated an investigation into the trading activities of certain entities in the illiquid stock options at BSE for the period April 1, 2014 to September 30, 2015.

During the course of investigation, Sebi found that the four entities were allegedly indulged in non-genuine trades and created a false and misleading appearance of trading in the stock options segment.

These allegedly resulted into violation of provisions of the Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFUTP) Regulations and in view of this, Sebi initiated adjudication proceedings and issued show-cause notices to them.

During the course of proceedings, the entities filed application for settlement with Sebi.

In January this year, Sebi passed an order under its settlement scheme in respect of 1,018 entities including four entities, for settlement of proceedings initiated for defaults.

Consequently, Sebi in orders passed on Thursday said that no further inquiry was required in the present matters and the show cause notices issued to the five entities has been disposed of accordingly.

Individually, Umang Mahendra Shah paid Rs 30.22 lakh towards settlement charges, Ushma Sheth paid Rs 24.02 lakh, TLB Trading Ventures remitted Rs 20.92 lakh and Tradebulls Securities paid Rs 14.72 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain says delay to Serum vaccine delivery contributed to supply squeeze

Britains constrained supply of COVID-19 vaccines for its rollout in April is in part due to a delay in a shipment from Indias Serum Institute that is making AstraZenecas shot, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday.We have a delay in...

Rugby-Daly at centre for England against Ireland

Elliot Daly will replace the injured Henry Slade at outside centre for England in their final Six Nations game against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday in the only change to the side that beat France last week. Daly, who has been Englands regu...

Data Patterns delivers indigenous checkout system to ISRO

Data Patterns India Pvt Ltd has handed over the indigenously made checkout system to the Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO for its ambitious Gaganyaan mission, the city-based company said on Thursday.The checkout system developed by D...

Putin points finger at US after Biden''s ''killer'' remark

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that U.S. President Joe Bidens remarks about him reflect U.S. own past and current problems.Biden was asked in an interview whether he thought Russian President Vladimir Putin is a killer and s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021