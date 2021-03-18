Left Menu

Ukraine producers promise to keep key food prices stable

Russia has imposed export taxes on its agricultural products since December in a bid to stabilise rising domestic food prices. Ukrainian food prices added 7.7% in the first two months of this year compared to the same period in 2020.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 17:40 IST
Ukraine producers promise to keep key food prices stable

Leading food producers' associations in Ukraine have told the government they will keep domestic prices stable for several popular food items to help stave off inflation already hitting neighbouring Russia, unions said on Thursday. Russia has imposed export taxes on its agricultural products since December in a bid to stabilise rising domestic food prices.

Ukrainian food prices added 7.7% in the first two months of this year compared to the same period in 2020. Bread, eggs, sunflower oil, fruits and milk have seen the biggest rises. "All parties agreed that, in accordance with the forecast balances of supply and demand, the domestic market is fully provided with basic foodstuffs of domestic production," the associations said in a statement.

The associations said in a statement they "will take all necessary measures aimed at stabilising food prices". The government has listed "goods of social importance" as buckwheat, white sugar, high-grade wheat flour, Ukrainian-made pasta, milk, bread, chicken eggs, poultry, mineral water and butter.

Ukraine is a net-exporter of agricultural products, but the domestic market may experience price pressure with a significant increase in export shipments. The government has already imposed quotas for wheat and corn exports in the 2020/21 season which runs from July to June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

I'll surely go for the knockout against Artysh Lopsan: Vijender

Indian unbeaten professional boxing legend Vijender Singh on Thursday hit the weight at weigh-in ahead of his eagerly awaited return to the ring against Russian opponent Artysh Lopsan. The weigh-in event saw Vijender and Lopsan take on each...

Leaders challenged to pick up King Goodwill KaBhekuzulu’s spear

President Cyril Ramaphosa has challenged leaders to pick up King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulus spear and continue the quest to build a better South Africa.Delivering the eulogy during a special memorial service for the late Zulu King, he...

Karna govt geared to mitigate impact of possible COVID-19 second wave: Health Minister

The Karnataka government is prepared to tackle and mitigate the impact of a possible second wave of COVID-19 and healthcare workers and officials are set to work in a mission mode in the next 50 days, Health and Medical Education Minister K...

UP: BJP MLA backs U'khand CM's ripped jeans remark

BJPs Bairia MLA Surendra Singh on Thursday defended Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawats ripped jeans remark, saying men and women need to wear decent clothes.Rawat had on Tuesday criticized women for wearing ripped jeans and wond...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021