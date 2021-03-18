Left Menu

On expansion drive, CSB Bank targets 30 pc yearly growth in branch network

CSB Bank is also working on expanding its products suite, services, and digital banking platform, with investments in technology aimed at improving customer experiences and offering them a range of products tailored to their financial needs, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 17:46 IST
Private sector CSB Bank on Thursday said it is expanding its footprint across India and targeting 30 per cent yearly rise in its branch network. The South India-based century old lender said it is strengthening its presence in key geographies across the country. The bank is working on branch expansion at the rate of 30 per cent year-on-year, after having already clocked expansion of 101 branches during FY20-21, it said in a release. CSB Bank said it will enhance customer experience with innovative digital banking solutions. The bank recently also developed an app -- CSB Wink -- allowing customers to open accounts instantly in a remote manner. CSB Bank is also working on expanding its products suite, services, and digital banking platform, with investments in technology aimed at improving customer experiences and offering them a range of products tailored to their financial needs, it said. ''We are increasing our pan India distribution, which will complement our significant distribution strength in Kerala and South and help us in offering seamless services across the country to our valued customers,'' said Narendra Dixit, Retail Head, CSB Bank. He said the bank now has significant distribution in deeper geographies. ''We are leveraging that to build a strong agri and financial inclusion model in these markets. Also, in order to enhance our existing retail and franchise offerings, we have created digital on-boarding facilities, via CSB Wink that offers digital account opening, e-wallet facilities, online FD services, virtual debit cards and will aid in higher deposit centers to provide an evenly distributed footprint,'' he said. By opening new branches, the bank will look at enhancing its market outreach and catering to lending towards the MSME and agri sectors, while also growing the CASA (current account - savings cccount) and gold loan business, the bank said. This expansion will also facilitate corporate and NRI banking in an efficient manner. At present, the bank has 474 branches and 309 ATMs spread across 18 states and 2 union territories. PTI KPM ABM ABM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

