Hitachi launches new range of Room Air Conditioners for the new-age consumers: 'One for everyone'

- Catering to the rising demand for a smart and comfort driven lifestyle, the super exciting range of ACs for 2021 is inspired by nature and company's Japanese roots NEW DELHI, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The consumer of the new informed world has evolved and is full of energy, passion and positivity. This New Bharat's new-age consumer aspires for innovative product offerings, leading to convenience and comfort. In its endeavor to offer ultimate ease and comfort to the consumer of the new informed world, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. has today announced the launch of its super exciting range of new-age Room Air Conditioners for 2021. Inspired by nature and its Japanese roots, the new aesthetically appealing and premium looking product line-up includes Hitachi Cooling and Heating's first ever Ambience light which allows consumers to perfectly tune-in with their desired temperature and comfort level, a new stunning 'iconic wave design' that is inspired by naturally existing wave form and Hitachi's fusion line which is inspired by the Japanese Kintsugi art. The company also introduced new airCloud Home app for its Wi-Fi-enabled ACs with smart geo fencing feature and voice command and a plethora of other futuristic air conditioning products and technologies.

''Consumer is the King and we understand that consumer of the new Informed world is evolving every day and their need for NEW is changing. In our endeavor to meet demands of this aspiring consumer, Hitachi is committed to set new consumer satisfaction milestones with its best-in-class products and solutions. Our innovations are developed keeping consumer needs in mind, because at Hitachi 'New begins with you'. This is the same philosophy which we are going to use in this year's brand communication as well. We are offering a wide range of 30+ models and 90+ SKUs in Room AC category which caters to the ever-evolving need of our customers' in both residential and light commercial spaces for their homes, villas,'' said Gurmeet Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd.

Advertisement

''Energy conservation is our core belief and therefore, we plan on going heavily on inverter technology to help consumers save electricity, money and environment. With Inverter Split AC models ranging between 5, 4 and 3-Star category, almost as high as 80% of our entire Split AC line up is inverter based. As sustainability has become the new norm of the informed world, almost all of our Room AC models are charged with environment friendly Green refrigerant. We are confident that the new lineup of our exciting products will certainly create a comfortable, healthy and perfectly pleasant indoor environment in Indian homes,'' Mr. Singh further added.

In its expanded product portfolio, Hitachi Cooling & Heating India offers innovations that offer unparalleled indoor experience and add comfort to the life. From premium looking, technologically advanced Room ACs, SET-FREE mini (VRF based) & Cassette models for premium residential and smaller commercial spaces, to highly efficient SET-FREE Sigma (VRF System) & latest Ductable air conditioning type models for large commercial buildings, the company offers pathbreaking products that meet everyone's diverse requirements.

Inspired by the ever-changing seasons, company has introduced Hitachi's first ever Ambience light in this year's super exciting product range. Ambience light is an immersive display on the AC which allows consumers to perfectly tune-in with their desired temperature and comfort level. With the Ambience light feature, consumers can easily know their surrounding ambience ranging from cold, comfort to warm. This feature has 3 specific colors- cool blue for cool ambience, comfort green for comfort ambience and warm red for warm ambience. Ambience light offers ultimate flexibility and comfort for consumers to set their preferred ambience easily in just one glance.

Most suited to meet the cooling demands of a large room (up to 400 sq. ft), Hitachi Cooling & Heating has also launched its high capacity, heavy performing and truly powerful machines- Takeshi ACs. While, normal AC can throw air maximum at 7 mt. or so, Takeshi can throw up to 15 mt. Available in 1.7 TR / 2.0 TR / 2.5 TR & 3.1 TR., Takeshi's one unit satisfies the cooling needs of a larger spaces perfectly, which otherwise would have required 2 normal capacity models.

In recent time with rapid urbanization going around, new constructions often have room sizes of 120 to 135 sq. ft. for which 1.5 TR model is oversized and 1 TR is undersized. To address this challenge, the company has introduced a special category of 1.25 TR, 3- & 5-Star inverter models, which fits in perfectly for this room size. This is apt for markets such as Kerala, Karnataka, Mumbai, Pune, etc. A new compact 1.0 TR outdoor unit with outstanding aesthetics and indoor spit AC unit for lower capacity AC requirements is also one of the latest additions to the new range.

For those who want something extra, Hitachi has launched a new series called the X series.

Bringing the expandable inverter technology legacy of split air conditioner to window air conditioner, the new product lineup has Shizuka inverter window air conditioner range. It expands its cooling capacity when the temperature goes up in extreme summers and can work up to 52°C.

Catering to the rising demand for IoT-based products at smart homes, the company has introduced airCloud home along with its exciting range of Wi-Fi connected smart air conditioners. airCloud home allows consumers to control their air conditioner remotely through smartphone or Google Home/Alexa digital device or even voice assistant on their mobile phones.

The new product range is also powered by Hitachi air technologies to ensure all round comfort and unmatched indoor experience. The 5 unique features of Hitachi air comprise of auto coil dry technology for odour free air, wave blade design for silent air, big flow deflector for surround air, iClean+ for clean air and iFresh for fresh air.

The company is also endeavoring to promote and push 'Made in India' ACs and aims to reduce its component imports to almost to half and increase exports three folds in the next three years. We have a large range of Inverter ACs between 3-5 Star and we plan to sell more than 75-80% of our total volume through inverter models this year.

In order to bridge the gap of accessibility of Room AC (RAC) in Tier 2 and 3 towns, the company plans on strengthening its retail outreach (10,000+ retail touch points) and introducing multiple finance schemes and warranty offers. With this new product range and brand communication for 2021, Hitachi Cooling and Heating India is set to address the inherent consumer needs and will be driven by a strong sales & marketing push across the country, brand promotion in local languages and channel advocacy.The new product line-up for 2021 is available across all leading retail stores and on leading e-commerce portals.

About Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited is a joint venture company of Johnson Controls, US and Hitachi Appliances, Japan. Through this joint venture, we have combined the rich heritage and innovative technology of Hitachi with the industry-leading expertise and a global network of Johnson Controls. The partnership is aimed at addressing the cooling needs faster, smarter and much more efficiently than ever before. Our customers will stand to benefit from our world-class R&D centres, where our researchers work tirelessly to provide innovative solutions and quality products that are designed to meet every expectation. Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning Company has global presence, out of which India unit is called ''Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited'' Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited manufactures a wide range of products under Hitachi brand, such as room air-conditioners (Split & Window ACs) to commercial air-conditioners including Chiller, Cassette Air conditioners, Ductable air-conditioners & VRF systems. Our company is not just limited to making air conditioners but also, into trading of Refrigerators.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited's headquarter is situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat with manufacturing plant in Kadi, Gujarat. Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited is amongst the top air-conditioning companies in India.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1280745/Hitachi_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)