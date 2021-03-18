Left Menu

FOREX-Spiking yields steady dollar after post-Fed wobble

A Reuters poll this month found two-thirds of Japanese firms had expected the BOJ to curb rises in long-term interest rates and keep them steady before its review this week on how to make its stimulus policy more sustainable. The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3937. after the Bank of England left its stimulus program unchanged on Thursday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 17:58 IST
FOREX-Spiking yields steady dollar after post-Fed wobble
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Spiking U.S. bond yields boosted the dollar on Thursday, helping it to revive from two-week lows after the Federal Reserve pushed back against speculation over interest rate hikes. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose to their highest levels in 13 months early in London trade, climbing above 1.70% for the first time since Jan. 24, 2020.

The dollar index, which measures it against a basket of its peers, rose as much as 0.4% to 91.761, off a two-week low of 91.300 hits after Wednesday's Fed meeting. Fed Chair Jerome Powell dampened speculation the stronger economic outlook could propel the central bank to wind back its stimulus.

The Fed sees the U.S. economy growing 6.5% this year, which would be the largest annual jump in the gross domestic product since 1984. Inflation is expected to exceed the Fed's 2% target to 2.4% this year, although officials think it will move back to around 2% in subsequent years. "The question remains whether the Fed can actually arrest the latest spike in U.S. Treasury yields, especially given that the improvement of U.S. fundamentals will continue," Valentin Marinov, head of G10 FX research at Credit Agricole in London, said. "The renewed spike of UST yields should continue to support the dollar versus low-yielders like the euro, yen, and the Swiss franc."

Marinov said the Fed meeting had disappointed dollar bulls and the currency may be "nursing its wounds versus risk-correlated and commodity currencies in the very near term". The euro eased to $1.19405, off a one-week high of $1.19900 after it rallied 0.6% on Wednesday.

Norway's crown reached its strongest against the euro in 13 months - 10.0240 crowns per euro - after the country's central bank left rates unchanged, though it shifted its forward guidance to signal that a rate increase may follow in the second half of this year amid signs of economic recovery. "A hint at the late 2021 rate hike was delivered (and is now in the price), but we see risks skewed to an earlier and a faster-tightening cycle (ie two hikes possibly delivered this year, with the first one coming in late Q3)," ING's developed markets economist James Smith and chief EMEA FX and IR strategist Petr Krpata said in a research note.

"This points to the generally upbeat NOK (Norwegian crown) prospects across the board, and also against its regional peer SEK (Swedish krona), where the Riksbank is highly unlikely to hike interest rates either this year or next." Against the yen, the dollar gained 0.2% to 109.050 yen.

A Nikkei report said the Bank of Japan (BOJ) was expected to slightly widen an implicit band in which it allows long-term interest rates to move around its 0% target. A Reuters poll this month found two-thirds of Japanese firms had expected the BOJ to curb rises in long-term interest rates and keep them steady before its review this week on how to make its stimulus policy more sustainable.

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3937. after the Bank of England left its stimulus program unchanged on Thursday. The BoE also held its benchmark interest rate at a record low of 0.1%, in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists. The Australian dollar rose to a two-week high of $0.7849 before trimming some gains. Its New Zealand counterpart lost momentum after the country posted a surprise contraction in GDP in the final quarter of last year.

The kiwi last traded at $0.7222. Bitcoin held firm at $58,092.28, having bounced from Tuesday's one-week low of $53,221.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Seven additional players to join Pakistan camp before SA tour

The South Africa-bound Pakistan mens national team will be joined by seven cricketers in the pre-departure camp, which commences at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday, March 19. The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB on Thursday announced the names of s...

Horse racing-Cheltenham punter takes 250,000 pounds payout from five-pound bet

A punter cashed out to the tune of 250,000 pounds 347,975 from a five pound bet on Thursday after a restless night deliberating whether to hold out for half a million at the Cheltenham festival.Paul Dean would have taken 500,000 pounds from...

Reel-life Lord Ram Arun Govil joins BJP

Actor Arun Govil, popular for playing the role of Lord Ram in the iconic 1987 television show Ramayan, on Thursday joined the Bhartiya Janata Party BJP. He was welcomed into the BJP in presence of senior party leader Arun Singh.The 63-year-...

Putin points finger at US after Biden''s ''killer'' remark

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that U.S. President Joe Bidens remarks about him reflect the past and current problems of the United States.Biden was asked in an interview this week whether he thought Putin was a killer and r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021