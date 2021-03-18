Left Menu

Telangana govt presents tax-free budget for 2021-22, proposes over Rs 2.30 lakh crore expenditure

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:03 IST
Telangana govt presents tax-free budget for 2021-22, proposes over Rs 2.30 lakh crore expenditure

The Telangana government on Thursday presented a tax-free Budget for 2021-22, proposing a total expenditure of Rs 2,30,825.96 crore with major allocations made for panchayat raj and rural development, agriculture, irrigation, social security pensions and others.

The budget proposed Rs 29,271 crore for panchayat raj and rural development and Rs 25,000 crore for agriculture and Rs 16,391 crore for irrigation sector.

It proposed a new scheme ''CM Dalit Empowerment Programme'', with an allocation of Rs 1,000 crore, besides Rs 5,225 crore towards crop loan waiver as per the ruling TRS's assurance duringthe last assembly polls to waive crop loans up to Rs one lakh and Rs 11,728 crore for 'Aasara' (social security) pensions scheme.

The benefits of the new scheme would accrue to the Scheduled Castes.

Of the Rs 2,30,825.96 crore, revenue expenditure is Rs 1,69,383.44 crore and capital expenditure Rs 29,046.77 crore.

''Revenue surplus in the budget is estimated at Rs 6,743.50 crore and the estimated fiscal deficit is Rs 45,509.60 crore,'' state Finance Minister T Harish Rao said in his budget speech.

On the adverse impact of COVID-19 on state economy, the budget said while the countrys GDP growth at current prices in 2020-21 is estimated to be at -3.8 per cent, in Telangana, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is estimated to be at +1.3 per cent.

In these adverse times, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, while initiating efficient measures to protect the health of the people, also took precautionary steps to minimise the impact of COVID-19 on the state economy, it said.

''With these efforts, Telangana confidently faced the challenges thrown up by corona in both health sector and the economy sector.'' Observing that the state economy is on a gradual recovery path as society is gradually recovering with the availability of vaccines for COVID-19, the budget said it is expected there would be significant improvement in the GSDP of the state in the next financial year.

The budget has been formulated accordingly.

As per advance estimates, GSDP at current prices in 2020-21 is estimated at Rs 9,78,373 crore.

With the adverse impact of COVID-19 and the lockdown, the growth of GSDP declined significantly from 13.5 per cent in 2019-20 to 1.3 per cent in 2020-21.

The national GDP growth declined from 7.8 per cent to -3.8 per cent in the same period.As compared with the national GDP growth, state GSDP growth is much better, it said.

The per capita income of Telangana is estimated to increase by 0.6 per cent, compared to previous year, to Rs 2,27,145 in 2020-21. On the other hand, the country's per capita income is estimated to decline by 4.8 per cent to Rs.1,27,768.

''Despite adverse conditions, the Telangana per capita income showed increase.This is proof that the economy of Telangana is in a better state even during the adverse situation.It is evident that Telangana has emerged as a major economic power in the country,'' the budget said.

Under Constituency Development Fund, the government has decided to provide each MLA and MLC with Rs five crore for the development of his/her constituency.

The guidelines in this regard would be released shortly.

An amount of Rs 21,306.85 crore has been proposed in Budget Estimates 2021-22 towards SCs Special Development Fund and Rs 12,304.23 crore towards STs Development Fund.

Among others, the amount proposed in budget estimates 2021-22 for construction of the new Secretariat is Rs 610 crore.

The budget for last year was at over Rs 1.82 lakh crore. PTI SJR BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Seven additional players to join Pakistan camp before SA tour

The South Africa-bound Pakistan mens national team will be joined by seven cricketers in the pre-departure camp, which commences at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday, March 19. The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB on Thursday announced the names of s...

Horse racing-Cheltenham punter takes 250,000 pounds payout from five-pound bet

A punter cashed out to the tune of 250,000 pounds 347,975 from a five pound bet on Thursday after a restless night deliberating whether to hold out for half a million at the Cheltenham festival.Paul Dean would have taken 500,000 pounds from...

Reel-life Lord Ram Arun Govil joins BJP

Actor Arun Govil, popular for playing the role of Lord Ram in the iconic 1987 television show Ramayan, on Thursday joined the Bhartiya Janata Party BJP. He was welcomed into the BJP in presence of senior party leader Arun Singh.The 63-year-...

Putin points finger at US after Biden''s ''killer'' remark

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that U.S. President Joe Bidens remarks about him reflect the past and current problems of the United States.Biden was asked in an interview this week whether he thought Putin was a killer and r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021