Left Menu

WRAPUP 1-U.S. weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rise

Progress sputtered between November and January amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and the expiration of pandemic relief funds from the government. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told reporters on Wednesday that "conditions in the labor market have turned up recently." The U.S. central bank pledged to keep its benchmark overnight interest rate near zero for years to come even as it projected robust economic growth this year.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:04 IST
WRAPUP 1-U.S. weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rise
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, but the labor market is regaining its footing as an acceleration in the pace of vaccinations leads to more businesses reopening.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 770,000 for the week ended March 13, from 725,000 in the prior week, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 700,000 applications in the latest week. The United States had administered 113,037,627 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 147,590,615 doses, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The faster pace of inoculations should allow for broader economic re-engagement, even as the rate of decline in new coronavirus infections has leveled off.

Economists will be closely monitoring claims for Texas and Mississippi after they completely rolled back their states' COVID-19 mitigation measures this month. The labor market recovery is also being underpinned by very accommodative monetary and fiscal policy, including President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion rescue plan, which is sending fresh aid to businesses and households. Progress sputtered between November and January amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and the expiration of pandemic relief funds from the government.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told reporters on Wednesday that "conditions in the labor market have turned up recently." The U.S. central bank pledged to keep its benchmark overnight interest rate near zero for years to come even as it projected robust economic growth this year. Unemployment claims have dropped from a record 6.867 million in March 2020, but are still above their 665,000 peaks during the 2007-09 Great Recession and could remain elevated because of the expanded unemployment benefits. In a healthy labor market, claims are normally in a 200,000 to 250,000 range.

"Enhanced unemployment benefits could be a deterrent for at least some workers who could make more on government support than from a paycheck," sRubellaeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist Hugh-Frequencyency Economics in White Plains, New York. "However, we expect a better health backdrop will draw back a substantial number of workers." Last week's claims data covered the period during which the government surveyed business establishments for the non-payroll component of March's employment report. Claims, however, have been distorted by problems such as backlogs and fraud, limiting their usefulness in predicting job growth.

The economy added 379,000 jobs in February. Employment remains 9.5 million jobs below its peak before the pandemic barreled through the United States in March 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Seven additional players to join Pakistan camp before SA tour

The South Africa-bound Pakistan mens national team will be joined by seven cricketers in the pre-departure camp, which commences at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday, March 19. The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB on Thursday announced the names of s...

Horse racing-Cheltenham punter takes 250,000 pounds payout from five-pound bet

A punter cashed out to the tune of 250,000 pounds 347,975 from a five pound bet on Thursday after a restless night deliberating whether to hold out for half a million at the Cheltenham festival.Paul Dean would have taken 500,000 pounds from...

Reel-life Lord Ram Arun Govil joins BJP

Actor Arun Govil, popular for playing the role of Lord Ram in the iconic 1987 television show Ramayan, on Thursday joined the Bhartiya Janata Party BJP. He was welcomed into the BJP in presence of senior party leader Arun Singh.The 63-year-...

Putin points finger at US after Biden''s ''killer'' remark

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that U.S. President Joe Bidens remarks about him reflect the past and current problems of the United States.Biden was asked in an interview this week whether he thought Putin was a killer and r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021