Canon announces additions to i-SENSYS and MAXIFY printer ranges

Today, Canon Europe (Canon-europe.com) announces the latest additions to its award-winning i-SENSYS and MAXIFY printer ranges, including the first MAXIFY model with MegaTank refillable ink tank technology. As the needs of customers and working environments evolve, Canon is dedicated to enabling businesses to stay ahead of the curve. Both the i-SENSYS MF832Cdw, and MAXIFY GX6050 and GX7050 have been built with productivity, collaboration, and efficiency in mind, making them ideal for a wide range of uses and workspace scenarios. These latest additions to Canon's extensive portfolio ensure that businesses can confidently find the most robust and scalable solution to meet their needs, whether its employees are working remotely from home, in small offices or in a co-working environment.

Empowering productivity

Small offices and shared hubs are increasingly becoming the norm, meaning businesses need all the functions of a top-end device for a smaller number of users. The i-SENSYS MF832Cdw addresses this trend and completes Canon's award-winning i-SENSYS line-up with superior colour laser technology for professional-looking, ready to go prints. Featuring colour print speeds of up to 38ppm and scan speeds of up to 150ipm, it is the fastest device in the range, supporting high volume printing and scanning. A maximum paper capacity of 2,300 sheets means users spend less time refilling paper, whilst the 7-inch touchscreen is designed to be simple to use with a variety of shortcuts and customisation functions. Thanks to A4, A5, A5R and A6 media support, the i-SENSYS MF832Cdw is ideal for use in a variety of small office environments.

The MAXIFY GX6050 and GX7050 also offer fast copying and scanning alongside professional quality prints with the four-colour pigment-based ink system, housed in a compact desktop design. As the first in the range to offer refillable MegaTank ink tank technology, the new devices benefit from improved maintainability and ease of use, featuring a customisable 2.7-inch touchscreen LCD. Downtime is kept to a minimum with high volume printing of up to 14,000 [2] pages from a set of colour ink bottles, while a large paper capacity of up to 600 sheets and a user-replaceable maintenance cartridge reduces the need to send the printer away for servicing. In a demonstration of Canon's commitment to ensuring its technology is always one step ahead of customer needs, both MAXIFY devices are now compatible with diverse media applications, ranging from envelopes to long (1.2m) banners. As a result, the new refillable MAXIFY GX models support a range of industries that need a compact printer for use in smaller shared spaces, including retail, medical, educational, real estate and hospitality.

Collaborate, no matter where you areAs the shift towards hybrid working evolves, office devices need to provide collaborative options for users that need to print on the go. Both the i-SENSYS MF832Cdw and the MAXIFY GX6050/GX7050 offer smart connectivity alongside remote monitoring, management and device operation to ensure businesses never stop moving. i-SENSYS MF832Cdw users can print, scan, copy and connect to the cloud via the Canon PRINT app and benefit from compatibility with existing software and technology platforms including AirPrint and Mopria.

The i-SENSYS MF832Cdw also offers compatibility with Universal Print by Microsoft for simple and secure cloud printing and enhanced document workflows. The new device is equipped with a range of security features that make it ideal even for high-security functions such as banking, healthcare and finance. McAfee Embedded Control continuously monitors for threats and a range of administrator controls improve device authentication.

Unrivalled low-cost printing

Businesses of all sizes are operating with constrained budgets and need their print investments to go further than ever before. Canon's reliable, energy-efficient printers optimise consumable and paper resources at every step; whilst the scheduled shutdown function on the i-SENSYS MF832Cdw ensures it always runs efficiently.

For MAXIFY users with high-volume print requirements, Canon's MegaTank refillable technology offers a resource-efficient solution for users to reliably print high volumes and unlock an average of 85 per cent saving on the total cost of ownership. The low cost per page printing and high yield ink bottles both significantly reduce the need for refills [3]. Meanwhile, the Economy mode option reduces ink consumption, allowing businesses to benefit from 50 per cent higher print yields of up to 21,000 pages [4] versus standard print modes. The low-energy requirements of the inkjet device mean reduced power consumption and a lower overall running cost.

Amine Djouahra, Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa. "A hybrid reality of office and remote working will continue to evolve over the coming months, and at Canon, we are dedicated to making sure our technology continues to evolve alongside it. These latest printers are more than just a nod to the changing needs of our customers – they are a demonstration of our commitment to providing a solution for every possible need, whether you're a single user in a home office, or working collaboratively in a hybrid or hub set.

"The demand for businesses to print quickly, securely and efficiently remains a core requirement in the new working reality. We're confident that our customers once again have all the benefits of Canon's superior technology at their fingertips, to help them make the most of their print investments and future-proof their office setup no matter what it looks like."

(With Inputs from APO)