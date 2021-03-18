Left Menu

IIFT completes summer placements; highest stipend at Rs 3.2 lakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:28 IST
IIFT completes summer placements; highest stipend at Rs 3.2 lakh

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), under the commerce ministry, on Thursday said it has completed summer placements for its 2020-22 batch with the highest stipend of Rs 3.2 lakh.

It said that the institute has witnessed participation from 123 recruiters from diverse sectors and industries.

''IIFT has concluded its summer placements with the largest-ever batch of 401 students placed across 123 companies including 46 new recruiters with an average stipend of Rs 1.61 lakhs for two months,'' it said in a statement.

The institute, it said, has managed to retain the highest stipend of Rs 3.2 lakh for two months despite a 20 per cent increase in batch size compared to the last year.

Even during these times, IIFT said it was able to build new associations with eminent brands like Bridgestone, EY, Flipkart, Grofers, Shangrila Corporate Services, United Breweries, Unacademy, and Xiaomi.

Sales and marketing continued to be among the top domains with around 35 per cent of the offers from leading brands like Bajaj, Dabur, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Godrej Properties, GSK, ITC, L'Oréal, and Tata Consumer products continuing to recruit in large numbers.

Rohit Mehtani, Head of Corporate Relations, said “the confidence of the corporate sector in the Institute remains unshaken even amidst the crisis and the important offers continue to be rolled out to our students''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

