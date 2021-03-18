European Union joins India-backed disaster resilient infrastructure initiative

The 27-nation European Union has joined the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), an India backed initiative aimed at ensuring sustainable development while dealing with the adverse impact of climate change.

''Accepting India's invitation, the European Union (EU) has officially onboarded as a member of the CDRI, following its endorsement of the charter of the CDRI earlier,'' the EU mission in Delhi said.

Advertisement

Launched in 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UN Climate Change Summit, the CDRI is an international collaborative platform involving the public and private sector which aims to promote the resilience of new and existing infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks in support of sustainable development.

The EU statement said climate-related extreme events are increasing globally, and the COVID-19 pandemic has further reinforced the need for robust disaster preparedness and investment in renewable energy, green infrastructure, energy and resource efficiency and the circular economy.

It described the CDRI as a ''welcome initiative'' to help tackle these objectives in a multilateral approach that will help in implementation of the Paris Agreement through both global reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and enhanced climate change adaptation action. ''We are happy to join CDRI, an initiative fully aligned with the objectives of the European Green Deal and of the recently adopted EU Strategy on Adaptation,'' Ambassador of the European Union Ugo Astuto said.

''We wish to make adaptation smarter, swifter, more systemic and to step up international action. We look forward to exploring synergies and combining forces with CDRI in this respect,'' he said.

Astuto said the EU welcomed the international leadership that India has taken on disaster resilience. ''Increased resilience, including development of sustainable and resilient infrastructure, is also a key priority under the EU-India strategic partnership,'' he said.

Director General of CDRI Sandeep Poundrik welcomed the endorsement of the CDRI charter by the EU.

''We are indeed delighted to welcome the European Union as the newest member of the coalition. This is a clear expression of the commitment of the EU towards collaborative efforts for creating a more resilient and sustainable world,'' he said.

Poundrik said climate and disaster risks have cascading impacts that are complex, multi-dimensional and transboundary in nature.

''Our response, therefore, also needs to be comprehensive, multifaceted and unified. We will work with the EU for making available highly specialised knowledge and expertise on resilient infrastructure planning and implementation,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)