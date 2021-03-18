Left Menu

European Union joins India-backed disaster resilient infrastructure initiative

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:32 IST
European Union joins India-backed disaster resilient infrastructure initiative

The 27-nation European Union has joined the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), an India backed initiative aimed at ensuring sustainable development while dealing with the adverse impact of climate change.

''Accepting India's invitation, the European Union (EU) has officially onboarded as a member of the CDRI, following its endorsement of the charter of the CDRI earlier,'' the EU mission in Delhi said.

Launched in 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UN Climate Change Summit, the CDRI is an international collaborative platform involving the public and private sector which aims to promote the resilience of new and existing infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks in support of sustainable development.

The EU statement said climate-related extreme events are increasing globally, and the COVID-19 pandemic has further reinforced the need for robust disaster preparedness and investment in renewable energy, green infrastructure, energy and resource efficiency and the circular economy.

It described the CDRI as a ''welcome initiative'' to help tackle these objectives in a multilateral approach that will help in implementation of the Paris Agreement through both global reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and enhanced climate change adaptation action. ''We are happy to join CDRI, an initiative fully aligned with the objectives of the European Green Deal and of the recently adopted EU Strategy on Adaptation,'' Ambassador of the European Union Ugo Astuto said.

''We wish to make adaptation smarter, swifter, more systemic and to step up international action. We look forward to exploring synergies and combining forces with CDRI in this respect,'' he said.

Astuto said the EU welcomed the international leadership that India has taken on disaster resilience. ''Increased resilience, including development of sustainable and resilient infrastructure, is also a key priority under the EU-India strategic partnership,'' he said.

Director General of CDRI Sandeep Poundrik welcomed the endorsement of the CDRI charter by the EU.

''We are indeed delighted to welcome the European Union as the newest member of the coalition. This is a clear expression of the commitment of the EU towards collaborative efforts for creating a more resilient and sustainable world,'' he said.

Poundrik said climate and disaster risks have cascading impacts that are complex, multi-dimensional and transboundary in nature.

''Our response, therefore, also needs to be comprehensive, multifaceted and unified. We will work with the EU for making available highly specialised knowledge and expertise on resilient infrastructure planning and implementation,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK medicine regulator: AstraZeneca vaccine doesn't cause blood clots but looking at rare clotting

Britains medicines regulator said the evidence does not suggest that the AstraZeneca vaccine causes blood clots but added that a very rare and specific type of blood clot in cerebral veins was being investigated.The available evidence does ...

Britain says delay in Serum Institute vaccines contributing to supply squeeze

Britain is facing a squeeze on supply of COVID-19 vaccines next month in part due to a delay in a shipment from Indias Serum Institute that is making AstraZenecas shot, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday. Britain has been conduct...

WIDER IMAGE-Seen from the sky: polluted waters around the world

About 4 billion people experience severe water shortages for at least one month a year and around 1.6 billion people - almost a quarter of the worlds population - have problems accessing a clean, safe water supply, according to the United N...

India's economy projected to record stronger recovery in 2021: UNCTAD

Indias economy, estimated to contract by 6.9 per cent in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, is forecast to record a stronger recovery in 2021 and grow by 5 per cent, according to a UN report which said the countrys current fiscal year bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021