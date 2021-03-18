ICAI develops sustainability reporting maturity model

Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI on Thursday said it has developed the first version of Sustainability Reporting Maturity Model (SRMM).

The model is aimed at bringing out a comprehensive scoring tool based on report of the Committee on Business Responsibility Reporting that was constituted by the corporate affairs ministry in August 2020, a release said.

Advertisement

SRMM is an innovative solution which offers the possibility for each corporate complying with BRSR (Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report) to individually assess its position vis a vis various sustainability reporting maturity levels.

Levels 1, 2, 3 and 4 of sustainability maturity of corporates have been defined based on total range of scores obtained by a corporate in a financial year as per the BRSR scoring mechanism.

BRSR scoring mechanism comprises 300 scores. SRMM would allow comparison of the sustainable nature of the Indian companies with other international companies.

According to the release, SRRM is being registered as a trademark.

Noting that now-a-days, organisations are adopting triple bottom line approach -- people, planet and profit --, ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) President Nihar N Jambusaria said SRMM would form the foundation for benchmarking sustainability reporting of Indian corporates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)