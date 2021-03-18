Left Menu

Why Centre not considering universal vaccination, asks NCP's Supriya Sule on rising COVID cases

The NCPs Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Thursday sought to know from the government whether it was considering universal vaccination amid rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and Karnataka.Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continued to register a surge in daily COVID-19 cases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 18:58 IST
Why Centre not considering universal vaccination, asks NCP's Supriya Sule on rising COVID cases

The NCP's Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Thursday sought to know from the government whether it was considering universal vaccination amid rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continued to register a surge in daily COVID-19 cases. Of the 35,871 new cases registered in a day, 79.54 per cent were from these five states.

''You (Centre) have put out Rs 35,000 crore for vaccination. When we have enough vaccines available in India, why is this drive not full-fledged?,'' Sule posed in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking on the supplementary demands for grants, she asserted that universal vaccination was the need of the hour, especially in states like Maharashtra, Karnataka where coronavirus cases were rising. So, why is universal vaccination not being encouraged when Rs 35,000 crore has been budgeted for the COVID vaccine, Sule asked.

Bhartruhati Mahtab of the BJD too said that now was the time to step up COVID vaccination.

The country rolled out its anti-coronavirus vaccination drive on January 16 and over 3.5 crore people have already been immunised.

In the first phase of the vaccination drive, only healthcare workers and frontline workers were allowed to be immunised. In the second phase, which begun on March 1, the government permitted senior citizens and people above 45 years with commodities to be included in the drive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. rights chief agrees to Ethiopia request for joint Tigray inquiry

United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has agreed to an Ethiopian request for a joint investigation in the countrys northern Tigray region, where Bachelet says possible war crimes may have been committed. Fighting between gover...

WIDER IMAGE-Seen from the sky: polluted waters around the world

About 4 billion people experience severe water shortages for at least one month a year and around 1.6 billion people - almost a quarter of the worlds population - have problems accessing a clean, safe water supply, according to the United N...

UK medicine regulator: AstraZeneca vaccine doesn't cause blood clots but looking at rare clotting

Britains medicines regulator said the evidence does not suggest that the AstraZeneca vaccine causes blood clots but added that a very rare and specific type of blood clot in cerebral veins was being investigated.The available evidence does ...

Britain says delay in Serum Institute vaccines contributing to supply squeeze

Britain is facing a squeeze on supply of COVID-19 vaccines next month in part due to a delay in a shipment from Indias Serum Institute that is making AstraZenecas shot, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday. Britain has been conduct...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021