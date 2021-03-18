Left Menu

PTI | Noida | Updated: 18-03-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 19:28 IST
Curated music, public announcements for Noida Metro commuters soon

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will soon be playing curated music and content with commercials at all stations of the Aqua Line to enhance commuters’ travel experience and generate more revenue, officials said on Thursday. The NMRC, which operates the Aqua Line connecting Noida and Greater Noida over a distance of 29.7 km through 21 stations, has also invited bids for co-branding of some its stations, they said. A tender has been floated for playing curated music and content with commercials at all stations through a public address system, they said. The move is aimed at enhancing the travelling experience of commuters and to keep them updated with the latest developments of the Aqua Line, NMRC Deputy General Manager (Corporate Communications) Sandhya Sharma said. “The areas at stations shall include concourse area, platform area and other areas as decided by the NMRC. The applicant shall develop content packages which shall include music, entertainment, greeting messages and trivia focused broadly around the NMRC, Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida,” Sharma said.

She said the applicant shall also provide a passive communication platform to the NMRC for reaching out to the masses and updating them periodically on various developments of the NMRC by means of interviews of authorities or audio/visual bytes, etc. “The applicant shall also run commercials along with music and other content at NMRC stations and Depot,” she added. The NMRC has floated a tender for the work and the contract will be for a period of 24 months (two years) and the last date for submitting the application for it is April 12, Sharma said. Another tender has been floated for co-branding rights and outdoor advertising with an aim to explore more non–fare box revenue options. The tender for co-branding rights along with outdoor and inside advertisements is for 13 stations -- Noida Sector 51, Noida Sector 50, Noida Sector 76, Noida Sector 101, Noida Sector 81, NSEZ, Noida Sector 83, Noida Sector 142, Noida Sector 144, Noida Sector 145, Noida Sector 147, GNIDA Office and the Depot Station, she said. “At Noida Sector 50 Metro Station, also known as Pride Station Co-Branding Rights will not be given and only outdoor advertising will be permitted,” the NMRC official said. The license period for this will be 10 years and bidding will be through a two-bid system -- technical and financial, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

