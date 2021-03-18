Left Menu

UK medicine regulator: AstraZeneca vaccine doesn't cause blood clots but looking at rare clotting

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-03-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 19:32 IST
UK medicine regulator: AstraZeneca vaccine doesn't cause blood clots but looking at rare clotting
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Britain's medicines regulator said the evidence does not suggest that the AstraZeneca vaccine causes blood clots but added that a very rare and specific type of blood clot in cerebral veins was being investigated.

"The available evidence does not suggest that blood clots in veins (venous thromboembolism) are caused by COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca," the MHRA said.

"A further, detailed review into five UK reports of a very rare and specific type of blood clot in the cerebral veins (sinus vein thrombosis) occurring together with lowered platelets (thrombocytopenia) is ongoing."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC stays AP court's order for arrest of Major General, officer in land dispute case

The Supreme Court Thursday stayed the operation of Secunderabad civil court order directing two-month civil imprisonment to a Major General and a Defence Estate Officer for violation of decree in execution proceedings of a land dispute.A be...

Uttarakhand floods: One more body recovered, toll now 74

One more body was recovered from the flood-hit Tapovan tunnel taking the toll in the glacial disaster in the states Chamoli district to 74, an official said on Thursday.According to the Chamoli Superintendent of Police, the body was found l...

Cong can go to any extent to mislead people and garner votes: PM Modi in Assam

Hitting out at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the grand old party can go to any extent to mislead people and garner votes.Addressing his first election rally in Assam after the announcement of poll dates, the pr...

Severe storms threaten parts of U.S. Southeast with tornadoes possible

A system of severe thunderstorms that spawned tornadoes in Alabama and Mississippi was moving across the U.S. Southeast on Thursday, threatening northern Florida, southern Georgia and the Carolinas, the U.S. National Weather Service said.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021