Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1930 hours: DEL37 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex sinks for 5th day as second wave fears outweigh dovish Fed Mumbai: Equity benchmarks spiralled lower for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in multiple states fanned fears of a second wave of the pandemic, even as global markets darted up after the US Fed reiterated its dovish stance.

PAR26 LS-BILL-THAKUR Steps taken by govt during pandemic yielding results; economy on 'V-shaped' recovery: Thakur New Delhi: Steps taken by the government to deal with COVID-19 pandemic are resulting in 'V-shaped' economic recovery and the country is likely to witness double digit growth in 2021-22, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said on Thursday in the Lok Sabha.

DEL47 BIZ-LD SUBRAMANIAN-RESIGN Arvind Subramanian resigns as professor from Ashoka University New Delhi: Eminent economist Arvind Subramanian has resigned as professor from Ashoka University, two days after noted political commentator Pratap Bhanu Mehta's exit from the institution.

DEL46 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee closes marginally up at 72.53 as US bond yields spike Mumbai: The rupee retreated from its early highs to close marginally up by 2 paise at 72.53 against the US currency on Thursday due to a resurgent dollar as US bond yields spurted to 14-month high.

DEL33 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold gains Rs 105; silver jumps by Rs 1,073 New Delhi: Gold rose by Rs 105 to Rs 44,509 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities.

PAR34 RS-INSURANCE-BILL RS passes bill to raise FDI in insurance to 74 pc New Delhi: A bill to increase foreign direct investment limit in the insurance sector to 74 per cent from the current 49 per cent was approved by the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

PAR5 LS-GADKARI-LD VEHICLE POLICY Vehicle scrapping policy will be 'win-win' policy; to reduce pollution: Gadkari New Delhi: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the vehicle scrapping policy will be a ''win-win'' policy that will help improve fuel efficiency and reduce pollution.

DCM44 BIZ-INDIA-FUEL-DEMAND World may see peak of petrol, diesel demand by 2035 but not in India: Oil Min Official New Delhi: The world is likely to see peak demand for petrol by the late 2020s and for diesel by 2035, but auto fuels will continue to see growth in India as the economy expands, a senior petroleum ministry official said Thursday.

DCM43 BIZ-STOCKS-WEALTH Investors wealth tumbles over Rs 8 lakh cr in 5 days of market plunge New Delhi: Equity investors became poorer by over Rs 8 lakh crore in five days of market plunge.

DCM35 BIZ-SPECTRUM-PAYMENT Jio, Airtel, Voda Idea make upfront payments to govt for spectrum bought in auctions New Delhi: Operators Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have made upfront payments to the telecom department for the spectrum they acquired in the recently-held auctions, industry sources said on Thursday.

DCM25 BIZ-IRDAI-INSURERS Don't modify existing health insurance policies that leads to higher premium: Irdai tells insurers New Delhi: Irdai has directed health insurance providers not to make any changes to existing health policies that may lead to a rise in premium for policyholders.

DCM6 LS-GADKARI-TOLL Toll booths to be removed, GPS-based toll collection within 1 year: Gadkari New Delhi: India will do away with toll booths and implement complete GPS-based toll collection within one year, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

