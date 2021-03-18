Left Menu

Bank of England welcomes signs of recovery, but is split over outlook

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-03-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 19:53 IST
Bank of England welcomes signs of recovery, but is split over outlook
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Bank of England said Britain's economic recovery was gathering pace thanks to the speed of COVID-19 vaccinations but its policymakers were split over the prospects for longer-term improvement, dampening speculation about a reversal of stimulus. The government's tough pandemic restrictions - which will cause the economy to shrink again in early 2021 - could be lifted "somewhat more rapidly" than thought last month, the BoE said on Thursday after its March policy meeting.

Britain is on track to have given a first COVID-19 shot to half of all adults in the next few days, making it one of the fastest countries to roll out vaccines and pushing up sterling and British government bond yields this year. Since the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee met in February, "the news on near-term economic activity had been positive, although the extent to which that news changed the medium-term outlook was less clear," the British central bank said.

"Different MPC members placed different weights on the balance of risks around the outlook." Those differences - over whether the economy will grow too slowly or too fast and generate too much or too little inflation - have been on full show in recent weeks.

BoE Chief Economist Andy Haldane has likened the economy to a "coiled spring", with consumers primed to spend savings they have amassed while locked up at home. Speaking at an event on Thursday he said a rapid recovery was more likely than not. Other MPC members sound much more wary as Britain also faces the drag of its new, less open, trading relationship with the European Union and the prospect of higher taxes after a short-term stimulus boost from finance minister Rishi Sunak.

Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday that his increased optimism came "with a large dose of caution". The disagreements were spelled out more clearly in the minutes of the March meeting than in February, ranging from the degree of spare capacity, whether demand would fuel inflation pressure during the recovery, and whether a post-pandemic recovery required a different approach to previous upturns.

The pound weakened moderately against the U.S. dollar as investors took the announcement as a sign that the BoE was in no rush to start dialling back on its stimulus programmes. British government bond yields were little changed. POLICY PROGRAMMES UNCHANGED

The BoE kept its benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 0.1%, in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists. The central bank also left unchanged the size of its 895 billion pound ($1.25 trillion) bond-buying programme.

"The tone of the meeting has remained cautious, in line with the stance adopted by the other major central banks over the last week," said Silvia Dall'Angelo, senior economist at the international business of Federated Hermes. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve pledged to keep U.S. rates near zero at least until 2023 even as it forecast a sharp jump in economic growth and inflation in 2021.

But the European Central Bank said last week it would accelerate money-printing to keep a lid on borrowing costs as euro zone countries struggle to roll out their vaccine programmes. JP Morgan economist Allan Monks said the BoE would probably upgrade its economic forecasts in May, which would "at least implicitly acknowledge that the next move in rates is up".

Analysts at Morgan Stanley said the March minutes "did not signal a hawkish shift" as the BoE said it was ready to pick up the pace of its bond-buying if needed. The BoE said it planned to keep the pace of its purchases of British government bonds steady at around 4.4 billion pounds per week, but reiterated that it could slow the pace in the future.

($1 = 0.7157 pounds) (Additional reporting by UK bureau; Editing by Catherine Evans)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC stays AP court's order for arrest of Major General, officer in land dispute case

The Supreme Court Thursday stayed the operation of Secunderabad civil court order directing two-month civil imprisonment to a Major General and a Defence Estate Officer for violation of decree in execution proceedings of a land dispute.A be...

Uttarakhand floods: One more body recovered, toll now 74

One more body was recovered from the flood-hit Tapovan tunnel taking the toll in the glacial disaster in the states Chamoli district to 74, an official said on Thursday.According to the Chamoli Superintendent of Police, the body was found l...

Cong can go to any extent to mislead people and garner votes: PM Modi in Assam

Hitting out at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the grand old party can go to any extent to mislead people and garner votes.Addressing his first election rally in Assam after the announcement of poll dates, the pr...

Severe storms threaten parts of U.S. Southeast with tornadoes possible

A system of severe thunderstorms that spawned tornadoes in Alabama and Mississippi was moving across the U.S. Southeast on Thursday, threatening northern Florida, southern Georgia and the Carolinas, the U.S. National Weather Service said.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021