Arrow Capital, a regulated financial and investment advisory company, on Thursday said it sees India as a significant market for investment opportunities. The UAE-based Arrow Capital said it believes Indian companies are well placed to attract Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) capital to fund high scale growth.

SPAC sponsors will be pursuing M&A (merger and acquisition) opportunities with top private companies showing inflection points in their growth trajectory, Arrow Capital said in a release. '' ...Indian companies are becoming increasingly well placed to attract SPAC capital. These companies, however, need to be prepared from a regulatory and compliance perspective to be listed on a US exchange and attract international expansion,'' Sumit Mehta, Managing Director, Arrow Capital said. *** *APEDA inks pact with National Small Industries Corp The commerce ministry's Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) on Thursday said it has inked an MoU with National Small Industries Corporation Ltd for cooperation in various areas for harnessing exports potential of agricultural and processed food products manufactured by MSMEs.

According to the MoU, it said, the key areas of cooperation include facilitating APEDA-registered members getting assistance under all the NSCI schemes. The collaborations between APEDA and NSIC also supports promotion of green and sustainable manufacturing technology for the MSME clusters so as to enable units to switch to sustainable and green production processes and products.

The MoU also entails providing assistance available under schemes of central government towards capacity building of MSME enterprises for their social & environmental compliances and skilling as per international standards.

