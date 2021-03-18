Delhi: Excise dept to renew existing liquor licences for 3 months

The excise department has decided to renew all existing liquor licences and permits issued by it for 2020-21 for a period of three months, in view of pending finalisation of the Delhi government’s new excise policy.

Delhi government is currently in the process of farming a revised excise policy which will comprehensively address all issues being faced with regard to sale of liquor in the national capital territory, said a circular issued by the department on Tuesday. The licences and permits will be renewed for a period of three months starting April 1, 2021, on payment of proportionate fees on or before March 28, it said.

Noting that framing of the new policy is in an advanced stage, the circular said the department is considering the feedback from stakeholders on recommendations of its expert committee.

The excise department had sought comments and suggestions from people on the report of the expert committee by January 21. The committee has recommended that the government vends be privatised and the minimum age to buy liquor be reduced from 25 to 21 - in line with Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad in the National Capital Region. The panel has also recommended minimising the Delhi government's presence in the retail liquor sector and eventually exit it altogether.

Currently, 60 per cent of the liquor vends in Delhi are owned by government agencies.

