Edelweiss Financial Services shares tumble 5 pc

Shares of Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd on Thursday declined 5 per cent amid reports that the corporate affairs ministry has ordered an inspection of books of its group firm Edelweiss ARC.

The stock dropped 4.98 per cent to close at Rs 80.20 -- its lower circuit limit -- on the BSE.

On the NSE, it fell 4.97 per cent to close at Rs 80.15.

Earlier in the day, BSE sought had sought a clarification from the company with reference to news that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has ordered an inspection of books of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company (EARC).

''We would like to clarify that Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (EARC) has not received any intimation of any inspection being conducted by the MCA,'' the company said, adding that EARC is in full compliance with the applicable laws, and has been conducting its business and operations in a fair and transparent manner.

''We have always acted responsibly and discharged our fiduciary responsibilities, and these allegations seem to be motivated,'' the company said in a filing.

EARC is an RBI-regulated entity and hence the activities carried out are under regulatory purview.

