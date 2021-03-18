Metro Cash & Carry to cover COVID-19 vaccination cost for staffers

Leading wholesaler Metro Cash & Carry on Thursday said it would cover the COVID-19 vaccination cost for its entire workforce in India.

The company has decided to cover the COVID-19 inoculation cost of over 14,000 direct and indirect employees, including contractual staff, security personnel, porters and loaders, working across its 28 stores in the country, Metro Cash & Carry said in a statement.

The company is partnering with industry bodies and other authorities to conduct the immunisation program. Metro Cash & Carry MD and CEO Arvind Mediratta said, ''At METRO, we prioritize the health, safety and well- being of our entire employee ecosystem. During the pandemic, our employees have braved odds and shown tremendous courage to report to work, and have been working diligently to ensure uninterrupted supplies to all our business customers, especially the kiranas.'' ''Covering their vaccination cost is a small way to express our gratitude to them for their resilience and selfless service throughout this phase,'' he said.

German wholesaler Metro Cash & Carry had entered the Indian market in 2003 and currently operates 28 distribution centres.

