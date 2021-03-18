Left Menu

TREASURIES-Relentless yield climb continues as Fed to let inflation run hot

The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week, while a separate report indicated the Philly Fed business index jumped more than expected to its highest level since 1973. The rate on the benchmark 10-year touched 1.7540%, which it had not seen since January 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic sent yields and stocks crashing.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 20:52 IST
TREASURIES-Relentless yield climb continues as Fed to let inflation run hot
Representative Image

The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note on Thursday rose above 1.75% for the first time in 14 months after the Fed pledged to look past inflation and keep interest rates near 0% until at least 2023, then ticked lower after the release of mixed economic news. The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week, while a separate report indicated the Philly Fed business index jumped more than expected to its highest level since 1973.

The rate on the benchmark 10-year touched 1.7540%, which it had not seen since January 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic sent yields and stocks crashing. It was last at 1.74%. The segment of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes -- considered a reliable indicator of growth expectations -- steepened by about 7 basis points (bps) from Wednesday's close, reaching 158 basis points in early trade, the widest since July 2015.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell repeated pledges to hold interest rates steady in an effort to keep economic recovery on track even if inflation breached its 2% target this year. The Fed also upped economic growth forecasts to 6.5%, which would be the highest in almost 40 years, and predicted a fall in unemployment to 4.5%.

"The Fed has given a little bit of a green light to higher rates and the reason is pricing to reality, pricing to this stronger economic environment," said Tony Rodriguez, head of fixed income strategy at Nuveen. He said the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine, the massive $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus heading to taxpayers and others, as well as improving economic data no longer merit a 1% 10-year yield, which Nuveen projects should rise closer to 2% by year end.

Expectations are that the Biden administration's coronavirus relief package will boost economic growth and cause inflation to rebound. The U.S. central bank on Tuesday also said that starting Thursday it would increase the size of its daily reverse repurchases to $80 billion, from $30 billion, which would help put a floor under short end if record amounts of cash in circulation drives overnight borrowing costs to zero.

Three-month bills were around 0.0152%, slipping to their lowest since last March, when the Fed lowered its fed funds target to 0.00% to 0.25%. Neil MacKinnon, global macro strategist at VTB Capital said that with no tightening likely in the near-term, "the market is pricing in the upcoming sharp improvement in economic data, which would show strong activity and consumption."

While this is good news for parts of the equity market, bonds at the longer end of the curve are likely to feel the pressure. Some reckon that higher inflation, currently seen as transitory, could well morph into something longer lasting as a result of the ultra-dovish central bank stance.

U.S. "real" or inflation-adjusted yields have jumped by 18 bps to -0.57% in the last one week, implying an effective tightening of financial conditions. "These moves will certainly be a test of the Fed's very accommodative policies," MacKinnon added.

The two-year Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was about 3.5 bps higher at 0.1652%. (Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft, Saikat Chatterjee and Alden Bentley; editing by Kirsten Donovan and Jonathan Oatis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 charred to death, several thatched houses gutted in fire in Arunachal

Two persons, including a five- year-old girl, were charred to death and 83 thatched houses gutted after a fire broke out in a village in Arunachal Pradeshs Tirap district on Thursday, an official said.The incident took place around 12.30 pm...

'Afghan gov't counts on Qatar to continue playing neutral role in Doha talks'

Moscow Russia, March 18 ANISputnik The Afghan government is grateful to Qatar for fostering a neutral environment at its talks with the Taliban in Doha and hopes it will continue playing a positive role in the peace process, a presidential ...

DDA approves modifications in TOD policy

The DDA on Thursday approved modification in the Transit Oriented Policy TOD for the city, seeking to unlock the latent economic potential by facilitating compact vertical development around public transport hubs, officials said.The decisio...

Kalyan Jewellers IPO subscribed 2.61 times

Kalyan Jewellers initial public offer was subscribed 2.61 times on the last day of subscription on Thursday.The initial public offer received bids for 24,95,68,044 shares against 9,57,09,301 shares on offer, as per the NSE data.The portion ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021