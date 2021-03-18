PG Electroplast to invest Rs 100 cr to expand manufacturing facility at Ahmednagar

Electronic manufacturing services and plastic moulding service provider PG Electroplast Ltd (PGEL) on Thursday announced investing Rs 100 crore in two years to expand its existing Ahmednagar plant.

The expansion will create over 600 jobs locally and enable the company to improve both its capabilities and capacities for manufacturing Air Conditioners and other appliances, said PGEL in a statement.

Ahmednagar Unit is PGEL’s largest campus for manufacturing air conditioners. The new campus will also house new capabilities of sheet metal and powder coating.

''The expansion will give a boost to the existing annual production capacities for both air conditioners indoor units (IDUs) and outdoor units (ODUs) with the capacity for IDUs increasing from 0.6 million units to over 1.5 million units and the capacity for ODUs for 0.6 million units to over 1 million units of Air Conditioner Outdoor Units,” it added.

