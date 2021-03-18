Gaganyaan astronauts' Russia training completing this month: minister
The training of four astronauts in Russia for India's first human space flight will complete this month and the second phase of training, which will be module specific, is scheduled to take place in the country, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.
India's first human space flight, 'Gaganyaan', will be preceded by an unmanned flight by 2021, followed by another flight carrying ''Vyom Mitra''.
''Four astronauts are being trained for India's first human space flight. Their one-year training in Russia is completing this month, with some delay on account of the COVID pandemic,'' Singh told PTI.
''The second phase of training, which will be module specific, is scheduled to take place in India,'' the minister said.
The 'Gaganyan' flight, estimated to be around Rs 9,023 crore, is scheduled sometime before or on the eve of the 75th anniversary of India's independence.
India's heaviest launch vehicle, 'Bahubali' GSLV Mark-III, will the carry astronauts to space. PTI PR HMB
