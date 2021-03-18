Left Menu

COVID-19: Nepal to resume cross border transportation with India

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 18-03-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 21:14 IST
COVID-19: Nepal to resume cross border transportation with India

Nepal on Thursday decided to resume cross border transportation with India as the Himalayan nation’s COVID-19 cases significantly decreased.

The decision was taken during a meeting of Nepal’s COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre (CCMC) at the Prime Minister's Office at Singhadurbar, the centre’s secretary Khaga Raj Baral told reporters.

''The CCMC meeting has decided to recommend to the Cabinet to resume cross-border transportation between Nepal and India via various 12 routes,'' Baral said.

However, passengers travelling by land routes are required to adhere to coronavirus protocols and produce a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test report conducted 72 hours before their journey.

The Nepal government had suspended the cross-border movement with India in March last year as part of its measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Nepal, which shares an 1,800-km open border with India, has a total 37 motorable land entry points with it.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Population said the country’s COVID-19 tally has reached 275,625 with 107 new cases in the past 24 hours. With the death of one person, the death toll reached 3,015.

So far, more than two million people have been tested in the country.

There are 1,000 active cases in the country, the ministry said, adding that 271,610 people have so far recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK records another 6,303 coronavirus cases, 95 deaths

London UK, March 18 ANIXinhua Another 6,303 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,280,882, according to official figures released Thursday. The country also r...

Pune district's COVID-19 tally up by 4,965, death toll by 31

Pune district in Maharashtra reported as many as 4,965 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, which pushed its cumulative tally to 4,53,532 so far, a health official said.As the virus claimed the lives of 31 patients during the day, the distric...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The EUs drug watchdog said it is still convinced the benefits of AstraZeneca Plcs vaccine outweigh the risks following an investigation into reports of blood disorders that prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend its use. DEATHS AND I...

Around 50 lakh people returned to India under Vande Bharat Mission

Around 50 lakh people have returned to India under Vande Bharat Mission VBM as on March 10, 2021, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA informed in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Ministry of External Affairs said that it has incurred Rs 33.5 crore...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021