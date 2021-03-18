Sensus in talks with municipal corporations for smart water meters

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 21:54 IST
Sensus, a Xylem brand and a leader in smart water solutions, on Thursday said it is in talks with some municipal corporations and utilities across the country to consult and help them with smart water meters.

This will enable them to reduce non-revenue water (NRW) and resultant water loss, Sensus said in a statement.

''Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) chose Sensus iPERL smart water meters for effecting PMC's innovative 24x7 water distribution project, aimed to ensure continuous water supply and increase operational efficiency,'' it said.

Ahead of the World Water Day 2021, Sensus on Thursday unveiled a whitepaper titled 'Smart Cities need Smart Water'.

According to the report, more than 40 per cent of the water in many cities is wasted before reaching the final consumer due to leaks or theft.

This emphasises a need for smart, real-time monitoring to strengthen utilities with effective control over water usage, it said.

The whitepaper highlights that as per estimates of the Central Water Commission, India is not a water-scarce country and the water resources potential of the country is 1,869 billion cubic metres (BCM).

''It is critical to raise the awareness around NRW concern. At Xylem, we are committed to delivering innovative and smart technology solutions to solve water,'' Xylem India Managing Director Nitin Bhate said. NRW is water that has been produced but is 'lost' before it reaches the customer. The pandemic has raised water demand and water stress across India. India's average NRW is 38 per cent, which is above the global average range of 30 - 35 per cent. Almost a third of 100 cities qualify as high-risk zones by 2050, it added.

