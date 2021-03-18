Left Menu

Irdai lowers min cover, raises max cover under Arogya Sanjeevani policy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 22:06 IST
Irdai lowers min cover, raises max cover under Arogya Sanjeevani policy

To enhance health insurance coverage in the country, regulator Irdai on Thursday lowered the minimum limit of coverage to Rs 50,000 while raising the maximum limit to Rs 10 lakh under standard health insurance policies.

In July last year, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) had issued guidelines on the standard cover Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, asking the insurers to mandatorily offer sum insured options ranging from minimum of Rs 1 lakh to maximum of Rs 5 lakh.

''In order to enhance the coverage available under Arogya Sanjeevani Policy, in partial modification of the extant guidelines, insurers shall mandatorily offer the sum insured between Rs 50,000 to Rs 10,00,000 under the standard product Arogya Sanjeevani w.e.f 1st May, 2021 or earlier,'' Irdai said in a circular addressed to the general and standalone health insurers.

The modified guidelines, however, do not apply on the two specialised government owned general insurers ECGC and AIC, Irdai said.

Agricultural Insurance Company of India Limited (AIC) is for the farm sector. ECGC provides export credit insurance support to Indian exporters and is controlled by the Ministry of Commerce.

Insurers may launch the modified version of the Arogya Sanjeevani Policy after filing the same on certification basis, Irdai said.

The UIN (unique identification number) allotted by the Authority will be retained, it said, adding this has approval of the competent authority.

The popular Arogya Sanjeevani Policy covers hospitalisation, pre- and post-hospitalisation, AYUSH treatment, and cataract treatment The policy is a standardised insurance product offering to take care of the basic requirements of policyholders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Parliament Session: Lok Sabha passes the Puducherry Appropriation Bill, 2021

During the ongoing parliament session, Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Puducherry Appropriation Bill, 2021 thereby allowing the Central government to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolida...

White House says U.S. aims to share extra COVID-19 vaccine doses with Mexico, Canada

The White House said on Thursday the United States aims to share extra coronavirus vaccine doses with Mexico and Canada.White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the plan to share doses is not fully finalized but it is the Biden administration...

UK records another 6,303 coronavirus cases, 95 deaths

London UK, March 18 ANIXinhua Another 6,303 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,280,882, according to official figures released Thursday. The country also r...

Pune district's COVID-19 tally up by 4,965, death toll by 31

Pune district in Maharashtra reported as many as 4,965 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, which pushed its cumulative tally to 4,53,532 so far, a health official said.As the virus claimed the lives of 31 patients during the day, the distric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021