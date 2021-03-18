Left Menu

Accenture to give one week base pay as one-time bonus

IT and professional services company Accenture on Thursday said it will give one week of base pay as one-time bonus to all employees for their contribution during the challenging year. The company recorded a 13 per cent increase in new bookings for the second quarter at USD 16 billion compared to the year-ago period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 22:21 IST
Accenture to give one week base pay as one-time bonus

IT and professional services company Accenture on Thursday said it will give one week of base pay as one-time bonus to all employees for their contribution during the challenging year. The move will benefit around 2 lakh employees the company has in India. Accenture recorded 8 per cent growth in revenue at USD 12.09 billion for the second quarter ended February 28, 2021. The company's net income for the quarter was USD 1.46 billion, compared to USD 1.25 billion for the second quarter last year. ''The company also announced a one-time bonus equal to one week of base pay, for its people below managing director. This bonus recognises the exceptional contributions and dedication of all Accenture people to its clients during this challenging year,'' the firm said in its financial performance report. The company recorded a 13 per cent increase in new bookings for the second quarter at USD 16 billion compared to the year-ago period. ''For fiscal 2021, the company now expects operating cash flow to be in the range of USD 7.65 billion to USD 8.15 billion, compared with USD 6.65 billion to USD 7.15 billion previously,'' Accenture said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 70 spoilers, release possible on March 18, what more we know

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Parliament Session: Lok Sabha passes the Puducherry Appropriation Bill, 2021

During the ongoing parliament session, Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Puducherry Appropriation Bill, 2021 thereby allowing the Central government to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolida...

White House says U.S. aims to share extra COVID-19 vaccine doses with Mexico, Canada

The White House said on Thursday the United States aims to share extra coronavirus vaccine doses with Mexico and Canada.White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the plan to share doses is not fully finalized but it is the Biden administration...

UK records another 6,303 coronavirus cases, 95 deaths

London UK, March 18 ANIXinhua Another 6,303 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,280,882, according to official figures released Thursday. The country also r...

Pune district's COVID-19 tally up by 4,965, death toll by 31

Pune district in Maharashtra reported as many as 4,965 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, which pushed its cumulative tally to 4,53,532 so far, a health official said.As the virus claimed the lives of 31 patients during the day, the distric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021