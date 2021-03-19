Left Menu

Altice reaches $72 mln settlement with New York over response to Tropical Storm Isaias

The settlement is the largest for any company overseen by the state's Public Service Commission for failing to follow emergency response procedures, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in announcing Thursday's settlement. The phone and cable TV provider will spend $68.5 million to upgrade its infrastructure and technology, including for storm responses, and has provided $3.4 million in customer credits.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 00:52 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 00:52 IST
Altice reaches $72 mln settlement with New York over response to Tropical Storm Isaias

Altice USA Inc has reached a nearly $72 million settlement to resolve New York state claims that it failed to adequately prepare for or respond to Tropical Storm Isaias in August, when more than 439,000 customers lost service. The settlement is the largest for any company overseen by the state's Public Service Commission for failing to follow emergency response procedures, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in announcing Thursday's settlement.

The phone and cable TV provider will spend $68.5 million to upgrade its infrastructure and technology, including for storm responses, and has provided $3.4 million in customer credits. Customers will not be billed for the upgrades. In a statement, the Long Island City, New York-based company said its investments are intended to improve service, including during bad weather, and benefit all customers in the New York City metropolitan area.

Cuomo had last Aug. 5 directed the state's Department of Public Service to investigate major utility, phone and cable TV companies over their response to Isaias, which had struck New York the day before and caused more than 920,000 outages. A report in February from the Public Service Commission said Altice "apparently failed" to follow significant aspects of its emergency response and storm readiness plans.

It said this left Altice unable to restore service in a timely manner or to communicate effectively with customers experiencing outages. Several other phone and TV providers also reported outages, and the agency's report additionally faulted Frontier Communications Inc over its storm response.

Isaias was briefly a category 1 hurricane, but had been downgraded by the time it reached New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Normalcy likely to return Odisha Assembly after BJP MLAs meet CM

Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro on Thursday said that he is hopeful on the return of normalcy in the House after the agitating BJP MLAs met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, following which the co-operation minister was asked to give a state...

Lebanon Hezbollah chief will support new cabinet if announced Monday

Lebanons Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Thursday he would support a new Cabinet if announced on Monday after a scheduled meeting between President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri but warned that a go...

Putin offers Biden public talks after U.S. president says he thinks he is a killer

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he and U.S. President Joe Biden should have talks broadcast live in coming days after Biden said he thought the Russian leader was a killer and diplomatic ties sank to a new post-Cold War low.Putin,...

US STOCKS-Wall St ends sharply lower, hit by bond yields and COVID-19 worries

Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday, hit by rising Treasury yields and fresh worries about the coronavirus pandemic in Europe.Losses in U.S. stocks accelerated after Frances prime minister imposed a month-long lockdown on Paris and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021