U.S. safety agency reviewing 23 Tesla crashes; 3 from recent weeks

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-03-2021 01:15 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 01:15 IST
The U.S. auto safety agency disclosed on Thursday it has opened 25 investigations into crashes of Tesla vehicles, including three crashes in recent weeks, and 23 remain active.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) confirmed Thursday that it will send a team to investigate a recent crash of a Tesla in the Houston area. Two of the 25 NHTSA investigations have been completed and the results published.

