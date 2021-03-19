Left Menu

Italy guaranteed 86 mln euro Greensill loan to Gupta steel arm, filing says

The Italian government guaranteed an 86 million euros ($102 million) loan from Greensill Bank, part of the collapsed Greensill Capital group, to one of steel magnate Sanjeev Gupta’s firms, according to accounts filed with the Italian corporate registry in recent weeks. The firm, Liberty Magona SRL, secured a guarantee from SACE SpA, Italy's state-controlled export credit agency, for the loan under measures to help companies navigate the coronavirus crisis, according to Liberty Magona’s accounts for a period from Jan. 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020 which include information on material post-yearend events.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 05:31 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 05:31 IST
Italy guaranteed 86 mln euro Greensill loan to Gupta steel arm, filing says

The Italian government guaranteed an 86 million euros ($102 million) loan from Greensill Bank, part of the collapsed Greensill Capital group, to one of steel magnate Sanjeev Gupta’s firms, according to accounts filed with the Italian corporate registry in recent weeks.

The firm, Liberty Magona SRL, secured a guarantee from SACE SpA, Italy's state-controlled export credit agency, for the loan under measures to help companies navigate the coronavirus crisis, according to Liberty Magona’s accounts for a period from Jan. 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020 which include information on material post-yearend events. Piombino-based Liberty Magona, which makes galvanized steel, said the three-year loan was taken out in late August last year to strengthen its finances at a time when it was facing weaker demand for its products due to the pandemic.

The Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance did not immediately respond to a request for comment. GFG Alliance and Greensill declined to comment on the loan. The German financial regulator has filed a criminal complaint against Bremen-based Greensill Bank.

Greensill Capital group filed for bankruptcy protection in Britain and Australia this month, citing a $5 billion exposure to Indian-British businessman Gupta’s GFG Alliance. It said Gupta's firms had begun to default on its obligations. GFG, an umbrella company for Gupta’s network of steel, aluminium and energy companies, said last week it was looking to secure additional working capital facilities to help it weather challenging market conditions but was also operationally strong and benefiting from buoyant steel markets.

GFG Alliance employs 35,000 people across 30 countries, according to its website. In Britain, the opposition Labour Party has said the government should consider nationalising the company if it cannot secure the financial backing it is trying to attract. Italy is not the only country to have provided guarantees to Gupta’s firms. The Scottish government gave a 575 million pound guarantee to the group in 2016, Reuters reported in 2019, citing people familiar with the matter.

UK media have reported that the London government has also guaranteed hundreds of millions of loans to GFG Alliance or connected companies under Coronavirus loan schemes. ($1 = 0.8391 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S African Muslim bodies call for government intervention over Sri Lankan burqa ban

South African Muslim organisations have called on the countrys foreign minister to intervene in the proposed Sri Lankan ban on the burqa and closure of hundreds of Islamic schools.This followed the announcement by Sri Lankas minister for pu...

Swiss hacker indicted after claiming credit for breaching Nissan, Intel

A Swiss computer hacker who has claimed credit for helping steal or distribute proprietary data from Nissan Motor Co, Intel Corp and most recently security camera startup Verkada was indicted on Thursday, U.S. prosecutors announced.Till Kot...

Atlanta police search for motive in spa murders as Asian Americans decry attacks

Homicide detectives on Thursday weighed the possible motives of a gunman accused of fatally shooting several Asian women in Atlanta-area spas, as a U.S. lawmaker said the Asian-American community was bleeding from a recent surge in violence...

Border officers gave ‘vastly conflicting’ testimony in Huawei CFO extradition, lawyers allege

A lawyer for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou told a Canadian court on Thursday that border agents who questioned her at the Vancouver airport were untruthful when they said they handed over Mengs phone passcodes to police by acc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021