PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 19

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.

- Asda chief Burnley to step down after 6.8 bln stg private equity buyout https://on.ft.com/3ly6Tbo - David Cameron lobbied for Greensill access to COVID-19 loan schemes https://on.ft.com/2P7Qzlv

- Johnson urges EU to step back from coronavirus vaccine war https://on.ft.com/3r9vAw1 - EU countries to restart use of 'safe and effective' AstraZeneca vaccine https://on.ft.com/3lukMHm

Overview - Roger Burnley has said he will step down as chief executive of Asda, just months after the private equity firm TDR Capital and billionaire brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa agreed to buy the UK supermarket group in a 6.8 billion pounds ($9.46 billion) deal.

- David Cameron lobbied the UK government to increase Greensill Capital's access to state-backed emergency COVID-19 loan schemes, months before the finance company collapsed and left the taxpayer on the hook for potential losses. - Boris Johnson has privately urged European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to avert a coronavirus vaccine war, as Britain's COVID-19 inoculation programme braces for a surprise shortfall of jabs next month.

- Germany, France, Italy and Spain said they would resume using the Oxford/AstraZeneca Plc coronavirus vaccine after the EU drugs regulator said there was a "clear scientific conclusion" that the jab was "safe and effective". ($1 = 0.7185 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

