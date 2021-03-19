Left Menu

Easy Trip Planners shares debut with over 13 pc premium

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 11:21 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 11:21 IST
Shares of Easy Trip Planners on Friday listed with a premium of over 13 per cent against its issue price of Rs 187.

The stock listed at Rs 206, a gain of 10.16 per cent from the issue price on BSE.

On NSE, it listed with a premium of 13.50 per cent at Rs 212.25.

The company's market valuation was at Rs 2,358.68 crore on BSE.

Easy Trip Planners' Rs 510-crore initial public offer was subscribed a whopping 159.33 times earlier this month.

EaseMyTrip.com is operated by Easy Trip Planners Private Ltd.

Founded in 2008, Easy Trip Planners is an online travel agency market with offices across various Indian cities, including Noida, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Its international offices (as subsidiary companies) are located in Singapore, the UAE and the UK.

Axis Capital Limited and JM Financial Limited were the managers to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

