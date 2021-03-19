Pooja Bhosekar emerges as the 1st runner up at 'Mrs India Universal 2021'

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI/ThePRTree): Pooja Ashish Bhosekar emerges as the 1st runner-up of Mrs India Universal 2021. The contest was held at Lucknow at The Grand JBR and was judged by prominent names like Yuvika Chaudhary, Prince Narula, Karan Kundra, Rannvijay Singh, Rohit Khandelwal, and Anushka Sharma. The contest was presented by the ever-growing and famous Dreamz Production House, helmed by Sharad Chaudhary.

"It was no walk in the park, but somewhere I believe when someone believes in your dreams as much as you do and gives you that push to go ahead and make it big, everything falls into place. For me, along with my family Dreamz Production House by Sharad Chaudhary, were those powerful forces that made me believe in me," said Pooja about her journey. Pooja Bhosekar is a resident of Pune, Maharashtra. She is a loving wife to a loving husband named Dr Ashish Bhosekar, an orthopedic surgeon, who was all there throughout her journey as her backbone and a constant supporter to lead her to ultimate success. The beautiful talent is a microbiologist herself and also looks after their hospital management.

Advertisement

In 2020, she participated in the Mrs India Universal audition, presented by Dreamz Production House and was selected as one of the finalists. Competing with 15 other beautiful women, Mrs Pooja Bhosekar on February 27th, 2021 was crowned Mrs India Universal 2021, 1st runner up. She also won the Mrs Talented Award. Apart from a beauty pageant holder and wife, she is also a mother to her four-year-old daughter. Pooja Bhosekar wants to become a role model for Indian women, as she strongly believes that dreams do come true at any stage in life.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)