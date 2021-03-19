China stocks end lower as rough U.S. talks dent risk appetite

Chinese equities ended lower on Friday, marking a weekly loss of 1.4%, after a rough start to China-U.S. bilateral talks prompted heavy selling as risk sentiment soured. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.69% at 3,404.66, while the blue-chip CSI300 index closed 2.62% lower. The financial sector sub-index ended lower by 2.51%, the consumer staples sector dropped 3.02%, and the real estate index was down 3.15%. Worries over Sino-U.S. tensions dampened risk appetite even as concerns over lofty valuations persisted, said Yan Kaiwen, an analyst with China Fortune Securities Co. The China and United States levelled sharp rebukes of each others' policies in the first high-level talks of the Biden administration on Thursday, with deeply strained relations of the two global rivals on rare public display during the meeting's opening session in Alaska. A spike on U.S. 10-year notes also weighed on the market, Yan said, but the impact be could short-lived. Additionally, a monthly settlement of stock index futures also caused market jitters, Zhang Qi, an analyst with Haitong Securities Co said, and that sent the blue-chip index and some component indexes in the mainland market lower. The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.88% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 2.809%. Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.36%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down at 1.41%.

