Left Menu

Vietnam's Bamboo Airways eyes Q3 listing with market cap of $2.73 bln

Bamboo Airways, which reported pre-tax profit of 400 billion dong in 2020, is targeting an expansion of its aircraft fleet to 40 by the end of this year from 28 currently, Quyet said. Quyet said the airline, which is owned by property and leisure company FLC Group, is ready to resume international commercial flights once the government lifts a suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 19-03-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 13:30 IST
Vietnam's Bamboo Airways eyes Q3 listing with market cap of $2.73 bln

Vietnam's startup Bamboo Airways said on Friday it aimed to list its shares on a local stock exchange in the third quarter and raise its domestic market share to 30% by the end of this year from 20% currently. The company plans to list 105 million shares on either the Hanoi Stock Exchange or the Hochiminh Stock Exchange at an initial price of 60,000 dong ($2.60) each, potentially putting its market capitalisation at $2.73 billion, chairman Trinh Van Quyet said.

"Market conditions are ripe for the (listing) plan," Quyet told Reuters in an emailed statement. Bamboo Airways, which reported pre-tax profit of 400 billion dong in 2020, is targeting an expansion of its aircraft fleet to 40 by the end of this year from 28 currently, Quyet said.

Quyet said the airline, which is owned by property and leisure company FLC Group, is ready to resume international commercial flights once the government lifts a suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. "We hope the government will prudently reopen international commercial flights from the end of the second quarter or early third as the domestic outbreak has been effectively contained," Quyet said.

Bamboo Airways also expects to receive supportive policies from the government to help it compete with regional rivals. The airline has asked the government to arrange a loan of 5 trillion dong ($216.70 million) with low or zero interest rates via local commercial banks, the government said on Friday.

"Domestic airlines should be equal in accessing preferential loans, doesn't matter if it's a private or state-owned firm," Quyet said. The central bank earlier this month said it was planning to provide an interest-free loan of up to 4 trillion dong to Vietnam Airlines to help the loss-making flag carrier weather the wide impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: After losing arm, Vietnamese hairdresser styles new ways to cut clients' locks

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US successfully tests Artemis moon rocket engines in 8 minute firing

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration NASA successfully hot-tested the four RS-25 rocket engines of the Space Launch Vehicle SLS for the Artemis manned missions to the Moon program in an eight-minute firing. They clearly got the...

Hungary to start easing curbs once another 1 million vaccinated -PM

Hungary can start the first stage of easing coronavirus restrictions once a further one million citizens have been vaccinated, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.There is a good chance we will have a restrictions free summer, Orban ...

ATS records statements of 25 people in Mansukh Hiren death case

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, probing the death of Mansukh Hiren, has recorded statements of 25 people said an official on Friday. The ATS on Wednesday also confirmed that the diatom test report of the deceased businessman has returned ...

ABB helps Shimla cut water pipeline damage by half

ABB on Friday said its softstarters have helped Shimla get access to the uninterrupted water supply as it cut pipeline damage by 50 percent. Shimla has cut pipeline damage by 50 percent using ABB Softstarters to help lift water thousands of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021