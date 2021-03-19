Left Menu

MORNING BID-And don't forget the virus

A look at the day ahead from Julien Ponthus Investors face a conjunction of headwinds when bourses open in Europe this morning. Fiery exchanges between Chinese and U.S. diplomats have hit Chinese blue chips, while the Bank of Japan's move to tweak its ultra-easy policy sent the Nikkei benchmark lower and government bond yields higher. - Sweden - Reopening of 4-year government debt auction. - Japan's core consumer prices fell 0.4% in February, remaining distant from the BOJ's goal.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 13:30 IST
MORNING BID-And don't forget the virus

A look at the day ahead from Julien Ponthus Investors face a conjunction of headwinds when bourses open in Europe this morning.

Fiery exchanges between Chinese and U.S. diplomats have hit Chinese blue chips, while the Bank of Japan's move to tweak its ultra-easy policy sent the Nikkei benchmark lower and government bond yields higher. Treasury 10-year borrowing costs, set for a seventh straight week of increase, had already hit parts of the U.S. stock markets. The rate-sensitive Nasdaq skidded 3% after 10-year yields surged to early-2020 highs at 1.754%.

The yield has since slipped off those levels but it hasn't brought much relief to markets. Investors must adjust now not just to the risk of higher inflation and higher yields but also to worsening news on the pandemic front, despite the European drug regulator backing the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as safe.

French regions badly hit by the COVID-19 epidemic, including the Ile-de-France region around Paris, are starting a new four-week lockdown while supply delays may force Britain to slow its COVID-19 vaccine rollout. In India, coronavirus infections at a more than a three-month high have forced the state of Maharashtra to adopt fresh curbs to restrain the spread of the disease.

With fears creeping back on the global recovery, oil prices fell for a sixth day in a row, down nearly 9% during a week which also saw the dollar index making gains and pressuring assets traded in the U.S. currency. Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Friday:

- Natwest to buy back $1.5 billion of shares from UK government - Greensill creditors make $1.4 bln claims to Australia parent

- United Kingdom - Reopening of 1-month, 3-month and 6-month government debt auctions. - Sweden - Reopening of 4-year government debt auction.

- Japan's core consumer prices fell 0.4% in February, remaining distant from the BOJ's goal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US successfully tests Artemis moon rocket engines in 8 minute firing

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration NASA successfully hot-tested the four RS-25 rocket engines of the Space Launch Vehicle SLS for the Artemis manned missions to the Moon program in an eight-minute firing. They clearly got the...

Hungary to start easing curbs once another 1 million vaccinated -PM

Hungary can start the first stage of easing coronavirus restrictions once a further one million citizens have been vaccinated, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.There is a good chance we will have a restrictions free summer, Orban ...

ATS records statements of 25 people in Mansukh Hiren death case

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, probing the death of Mansukh Hiren, has recorded statements of 25 people said an official on Friday. The ATS on Wednesday also confirmed that the diatom test report of the deceased businessman has returned ...

ABB helps Shimla cut water pipeline damage by half

ABB on Friday said its softstarters have helped Shimla get access to the uninterrupted water supply as it cut pipeline damage by 50 percent. Shimla has cut pipeline damage by 50 percent using ABB Softstarters to help lift water thousands of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021