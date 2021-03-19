A toolkit to bridge gap between readers, publishers

A toolkit consisting of a podcast and an insights' report aims to bridge the gap between readers and publishers in India and serve as a resource for learning how books are made, the people who work behind the scenes besides trends in the publishing industry.

Bound's Ultimate Publishing Toolkit of 'The Book People' podcast and 'Demystifying Indian Publishing: Bound's Industry Insights and Predictions 2021' report attempts to act as a ready reckoner for readers, writers, editors and publishers.

'The Book People' is a 13-episode podcast exploring Indian publishing through the eyes of the people who work in it. Each episode will include series-host Aishwarya Javalgekar in conversation with an industry expert about their role, experience and opinions about the industry and its future.

Among the guests are Ishani Butalia (Zubaan Books), Sayantan Ghosh (Simon & Schuster India) and Harshad Marathe (designer). Each episode in the series, which started on March 18, will be released every Thursday.

The insights and predictions report is based on inputs from leading professionals such as publishers, editors, authors, and bookstore owners and aims to highlight industry trends of the last decade, the significant changes during the pandemic and predictions for the future.

The research was led and authored by Megha Jha, with Tara Khandelwal and Javalgekar as co-authors.

Announcing the two new initiatives, Khandelwal, founder of the Mumbai-based literary company Bound, said, ''In the last 6 months, we have combined our experience and extensive primary and secondary research to create two comprehensive projects that make publishing transparent and accessible to everyone: content creators, curators and consumers.'' Javalgekar said 'The Book People' is her attempt to show that ''behind all the processes and data and lack of information are real people with a love for stories and books''.

According to lead report researcher Jha, she has collated data for the research report with the hope that a ''fellow writer will be able to gain from it''.

