Left Menu

A toolkit to bridge gap between readers, publishers

A toolkit consisting of a podcast and an insights report aims to bridge the gap between readers and publishers in India and serve as a resource for learning how books are made, the people who work behind the scenes besides trends in the publishing industry.Bounds Ultimate Publishing Toolkit of The Book People podcast and Demystifying Indian Publishing Bounds Industry Insights and Predictions 2021 report attempts to act as a ready reckoner for readers, writers, editors and publishers.The Book People is a 13-episode podcast exploring Indian publishing through the eyes of the people who work in it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 13:33 IST
A toolkit to bridge gap between readers, publishers

A toolkit consisting of a podcast and an insights' report aims to bridge the gap between readers and publishers in India and serve as a resource for learning how books are made, the people who work behind the scenes besides trends in the publishing industry.

Bound's Ultimate Publishing Toolkit of 'The Book People' podcast and 'Demystifying Indian Publishing: Bound's Industry Insights and Predictions 2021' report attempts to act as a ready reckoner for readers, writers, editors and publishers.

'The Book People' is a 13-episode podcast exploring Indian publishing through the eyes of the people who work in it. Each episode will include series-host Aishwarya Javalgekar in conversation with an industry expert about their role, experience and opinions about the industry and its future.

Among the guests are Ishani Butalia (Zubaan Books), Sayantan Ghosh (Simon & Schuster India) and Harshad Marathe (designer). Each episode in the series, which started on March 18, will be released every Thursday.

The insights and predictions report is based on inputs from leading professionals such as publishers, editors, authors, and bookstore owners and aims to highlight industry trends of the last decade, the significant changes during the pandemic and predictions for the future.

The research was led and authored by Megha Jha, with Tara Khandelwal and Javalgekar as co-authors.

Announcing the two new initiatives, Khandelwal, founder of the Mumbai-based literary company Bound, said, ''In the last 6 months, we have combined our experience and extensive primary and secondary research to create two comprehensive projects that make publishing transparent and accessible to everyone: content creators, curators and consumers.'' Javalgekar said 'The Book People' is her attempt to show that ''behind all the processes and data and lack of information are real people with a love for stories and books''.

According to lead report researcher Jha, she has collated data for the research report with the hope that a ''fellow writer will be able to gain from it''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US successfully tests Artemis moon rocket engines in 8 minute firing

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration NASA successfully hot-tested the four RS-25 rocket engines of the Space Launch Vehicle SLS for the Artemis manned missions to the Moon program in an eight-minute firing. They clearly got the...

Hungary to start easing curbs once another 1 million vaccinated -PM

Hungary can start the first stage of easing coronavirus restrictions once a further one million citizens have been vaccinated, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.There is a good chance we will have a restrictions free summer, Orban ...

ATS records statements of 25 people in Mansukh Hiren death case

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, probing the death of Mansukh Hiren, has recorded statements of 25 people said an official on Friday. The ATS on Wednesday also confirmed that the diatom test report of the deceased businessman has returned ...

ABB helps Shimla cut water pipeline damage by half

ABB on Friday said its softstarters have helped Shimla get access to the uninterrupted water supply as it cut pipeline damage by 50 percent. Shimla has cut pipeline damage by 50 percent using ABB Softstarters to help lift water thousands of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021