GoDaddy Hosts Digitised Bharat e-Conclave 2021 Aimed at Inspiring and Supporting Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs in India

First-of-a-kind virtual event in India dedicated to promoting use of digital technology to help stay ahead of changing customer and workplace needs New Delhi, Delhi, India: GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, hosted its first-ever virtual event in India yesterday, Digitised Bharat e-Conclave 2021, focused on supporting small business owners and entrepreneurs to ensure business continuity in today’s post-COVID new normal environment.

Digital transformation has been recognized as one of the key contributors in India’s road to economic recovery. The Conclave highlighted the importance of digital adoption and prioritizing technology as an enabler to grow an evolving business and to help stay ahead of changing customer and workplace needs.

Advertisement

The theme of the Conclave was to bring together collective opinions and insights as inspiration from recognized leaders, by sharing ideas that worked, stories that encouraged, and a future outlook to surviving and thriving with the ability to be more robust, swift, and flexible to face future uncertainties.

The Conclave saw leaders from the Indian government including: Mr. Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the Government of India; and Mr. Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Government of India. In addition, other key participants included: Anil Kumar Jain, CEO, NIXI; James Carroll, President, GoDaddy International Business; and Nikhil Arora, VP and MD, GoDaddy India. Besides these, the Conclave showcased some changemakers championing the use of digital to follow their passion and grow them into successful businesses including: Paras Tomar, Leander Paes, Dutee Chand, Shaili Chopra and Vivek Bindra,; along with some real life success stories and individual journeys of GoDaddy’s customers in India.

Elaborating on the goal of the Conclave, Nikhil Arora, Vice President and Managing Director, GoDaddy India, said “With the challenges faced by Indian small businesses during the global pandemic, we introduced the Digitised Bharat e-Conclave 2021 to help raise awareness on the benefits of digital adoption and to act as a catalyst for their recovery and growth. Our aim was to help inspire Indian small business owners and entrepreneurs to create a digital presence and to answer their questions about future of businesses. We hope that this event, which brought together Central and State ministers, policymakers, corporate leaders, digital influencers and entrepreneurs, has inspired and motivated Indian businesses to make the required shifts and adapt to the new normal digital world.” Digitised Bharat e-Conclave 2021 was an insightful event offering an opportunity for small businesses and local entrepreneurs to hear inspiring stories and gain credible knowledge and expertise from the panel speakers around the importance of digitisation in reviving a business in the post-COVID world; key government initiatives that can help; and some best practices to survive and thrive in the digital future. The Conclave demonstrated GoDaddy’s continued commitment towards education and investment in boosting local businesses and entrepreneurs, enabling them to build success online.

Catch the top highlights of GoDaddy’s Digitised Bharat e-Conclave 2021 here - https://digitisedbharat.in/ GoDaddy offers an integrated suite of online products ranging from domain names, hosting, website building, email marketing, security protections and an online store. GoDaddy offers 24/7 customer support, locally and in regional languages, to help guide customers in the growth of their venture, and to find the tools that best meet their needs.

About GoDaddy GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company visit www.GoDaddy.com. To View the Image Click on the Link Below: GoDaddy hosts its first-ever virtual event Digital Bharat eConclave in India. In photo, Nikhil Arora, VP and MD GoDaddy India (left) and Anil Kumar Jain CEO, NIXI (right) PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)