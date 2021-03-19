Left Menu

FTSE 100 falls as high bond yields, energy stocks weigh

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index fell 0.8%, dragged down by industrial stocks. Pub operator J D Wetherspoon fell 1.1%, on a half-yearly loss, compared with a year-earlier profit, as hundreds of its pubs across the UK were shuttered through the key holiday season due to the coronavirus-led restrictions.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-03-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 13:47 IST
FTSE 100 falls as high bond yields, energy stocks weigh
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

London's FTSE 100 fell on Friday, hit by higher bond yields globally, while energy stocks dropped as fresh COVID-19 lockdowns across Europe dampened hopes of a swift recovery in demand. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 1.2%, with oil heavyweights BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc falling 3.2% and 3.0%, respectively.

Mining and bank stocks including Rio Tinto, Anglo American, BHP Group, HSBC Holdings, and Barclays were also among the biggest drags on the index. A weaker overnight finish on Wall Street following a jump in U.S. Treasury yields also spilled over to Asian equities earlier in the day.

In the UK, data showed consumer morale jumped to a one-year high in March as the public became increasingly confident of a strong economic rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, a day after the Bank of England also said the domestic recovery was gathering pace. The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index fell 0.8%, dragged down by industrial stocks.

Pub operator J D Wetherspoon fell 1.1%, on a half-yearly loss, compared with a year-earlier profit, as hundreds of its pubs across the UK were shuttered through the key holiday season due to the coronavirus-led restrictions. Natwest Group rose 0.4%, after agreeing to buy back 1.1 billion pounds ($1.53 billion) of shares from the British government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Mantralaya in Mumbai faces power outage for some time

Mantralaya, Maharashtras state administrative headquarters in Mumbai, suffered a power outage shortly before noon on Friday, which lasted for around seven minutes, officials of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport BEST said.The po...

Punjab govt orders fresh curbs, shuts educational institutions to check COVID surge

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered massive state-wide restrictions beginning Saturday which include closing of all educational institutions till the end of the month and restrictions on c...

Denmark loosens restrictions for schools, groups

Denmark is opening up a bit more, allowing upper school classes and vocational education to return to classes if there is no local outbreak, and increasing the number of people who can gather outdoor to 10, up from five.At the same time, th...

Defence Ministry seals deal with BDL to acquire 4,690 anti-tank guided missiles

The Defence Ministry on Friday sealed a deal with state-run Bharat Dynamics Ltd BDL to acquire 4,960 anti-tank guided missiles at a cost of Rs 1,188 crore for the Indian Army.The missiles, having a range of 1,850 metres, can be fired from g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021