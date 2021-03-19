Hong Kong stocks fall as yields spike, rough Sino-U.S. talks weigh

Left Menu

Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Friday, with energy shares leading the decline, as a spike on U.S. 10-year yields overnight and a rough start to China-U.S. bilateral talks weighed on investor sentiment. The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 4.23%, while the materials sector dipped 3.68%, and the healthcare sector ended 3.15% lower.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-03-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 14:18 IST
Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Friday, with energy shares leading the decline, as a spike on U.S. 10-year yields overnight and a rough start to China-U.S. bilateral talks weighed on investor sentiment. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 414.78 points, or 1.41%, at 28,990.94. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.63% to 11,283.92. The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 4.23%, while the materials sector dipped 3.68%, and the healthcare sector ended 3.15% lower. Yields on U.S. 10-year notes spiked to the highest since early 2020 on Thursday, dragging down global equity and oil markets. China and the United States levelled sharp rebukes of each others' policies in the first high-level talks of the Biden administration on Thursday, with deeply strained relations of the two global rivals on rare public display during the meeting's opening session in Alaska.

Worries over Sino-U.S. tensions dampened risk appetite even as concerns over lofty valuations persisted, said Yan Kaiwen, an analyst with China Fortune Securities Co. China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 1.69% at 3,404.66, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 2.62%. The top gainer on the Hang Seng was CK Asset Holdings Ltd, which gained 7.86%, while the biggest loser was Haidilao International Holding Ltd, which fell 6.64%. Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.22%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down at 1.41%. At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 33.56% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ** The price-to-earnings ratio of the Hang Seng index was 16.17 as of the last full trading day, while the dividend yield was 2.8%.

