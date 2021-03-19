Man seriously injured by lion at Alipore Zoo

A man was seriously injured after being attacked by a lion when he entered the animal's enclosure at the Alipore Zoo here on Friday, an official said.

The unidentified man is undergoing treatment at the SSKM Hospital and his condition is ''critical'', hospital sources said.

Advertisement

The incident happened this morning at around 11.30 am when the man after entering the zoo ''somehow managed to climb the boundary wall before jumping over the two netted- boundaries to get inside the enclosure. The lion, which was out of its cage, attacked the man. He has been very badly injured,'' an official said.

Alerted by the other visitors, security guards rescued the man and sent him to the SSKM Hospital after informing local police, the official added.

''We are checking the CCTV footage to get a clear picture of the incident. We are trying to find out his identity,'' a policeman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)